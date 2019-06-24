Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Conifex and Hampton Lumber Announce Agreement for Sale of Fort St. James Sawmill Conifex and Hampton Lumber Announce Agreement for Sale of Fort St. James Sawmill CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedApollo Insurance Solutions Launches Industry-First Online Monthly Subscription Service, Following Close of $1M CAD Angel RoundApollo Insurance Solutions Launches Industry-First Online Monthly Subscription Service, Following Close of $1M CAD Angel RoundBunker Announces Up to $1,500,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement & Extension of Unsecured Loan Facility