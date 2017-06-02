Constantine Issues Stock Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:CEM) (“Constantine” or the “Company”) announces the issuance of 2,325,000 stock options to purchase 2,325,000 shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.16 cents per share, expiring June 2, 2022. The stock options are being issued to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company and are subject to approval by regulatory authorities.

Constantine is a mineral exploration company led by a proven technical team with a focus on premier North American mining environments. The company’s principal asset is the Palmer copper-zinc-silver-gold VMS Project located in Alaska that is being advanced in partnership with Dowa Metals & Mining Co., Ltd. Constantine also controls a pipeline of quality gold projects in the Timmins camp Ontario and Yukon. Management is committed to meaningful community engagement, environmental stewardship, and responsible mineral exploration activities that support local jobs and businesses. Please visit the Company’s website (www.constantinemetals.com) for more detailed company and project information.

