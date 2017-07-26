Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2017 and Declares Quarterly Dividend

Wednesday, July 26, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
TORONTO, July 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) (“Constellation” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017 and declared a $1.00 per share dividend payable on October 4, 2017 to all common shareholders of record at close of business on September 15, 2017. This dividend has been designated as an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).   Please note that all dollar amounts referred to in this press release are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 and the accompanying notes, our Management Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 and with our annual Consolidated Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and our annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2016, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website www.csisoftware.com.  Additional information about the Company is also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Q2 2017 Headlines:

  • Revenue grew 14% (1% organic growth, 2% after adjusting for changes in foreign exchange rates) to $600 million compared to $529 million in Q2 2016. 
  • Adjusted EBITA increased $24 million or 18% to $155 million as compared to $131 million in Q2 2016. 
  • Adjusted Net Income increased 25% to $112 million ($5.30 on a diluted per share basis) from $90 million ($4.24 on a diluted per share basis) in Q2 2016.
  • Net income decreased 7% to $51 million ($2.41 on a diluted per share basis) from $55 million ($2.60 on a diluted per share basis) in Q2 2016.
  • Sixteen acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of $71 million (which includes acquired cash).  Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of $14 million.
  • Cash flows from operations were $60 million, a decrease of 17%, or $13 million, compared to $73 million for the comparable period in 2016.

Total revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 was $600 million, an increase of 14%, or $71 million, compared to $529 million for the comparable period in 2016.  For the first six months of 2016 total revenues were $1,155 million, an increase of 14%, or $140 million, compared to $1,016 million for the comparable period in 2016.  The increase for both the three and six month periods compared to the same periods in the prior year is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 1% in both the three and six month periods, 2% after adjusting for the impact of the net appreciation of the US dollar against most major currencies in which the Company transacts business.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2017, Adjusted EBITA increased to $155 million compared to $131 million for the same period in 2016 representing an increase of 18%.  Adjusted EBITA margin was 26% for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 and 25% for the same period in 2016.  For the first six months of 2017, Adjusted EBITA increased to $285 million compared to $238 million during the same period in 2016, representing an increase of 20%.  Adjusted EBITA margin was 25% in the first six months of 2017 and 23% for the same period in 2016. 

For the quarter ended June 30, 2017, Adjusted net income increased to $112 million from $90 million for the same period in 2016, representing an increase of 25%.  Adjusted net income margin was 19% for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 and 17% for the same period in 2016.  For the first six months of 2017, Adjusted net income increased to $207 million from $153 million during the same period in 2016, representing an increase of 36%.  Adjusted net income margin was 18% in the first six months of 2017 and 15% for the same period in 2016. Excluding the impact of the unrealized foreign exchange loss recorded in each of the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2016 and 2017 the margins would have been 19% and 18% for the respective periods in 2017, and 18% for both the respective periods in 2016. 

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 was $51 million compared to net income of $55 million for the same period in 2016.  On a per share basis this translated into a net income per diluted share of $2.41 in the quarter ended June 30, 2017 compared to net income per diluted share of $2.60 for the same period in 2016.  For the six months ended June 30, 2017, net income was $92 million or $4.32 per diluted share compared to $74 million or $3.48 per diluted share for the same period in 2016.

Cash flows from operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 were $60 million, a decrease of 17%, or $13 million, compared to $73 million for the comparable period in 2016.  Income taxes paid in the quarter ended June 30, 2017 were $28 million of which approximately $14 million were for balances due related to prior year tax return filings.  This compares to $10 million in income taxes paid for the comparable period in 2016 of which approximately $2 million were for balances due related to prior year tax return filings. 

The following table displays our revenue by reportable segment and the percentage change for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 compared to the same periods in 2016:

                         
    Three months ended June 30, Period-Over-Period Change Organic Growth   Six months ended June 30, Period-Over-Period Change Organic Growth
    2017 2016 $ % %   2017 2016 $ % %
    ($M, except percentages)     ($M, except percentages)  
Public Sector                        
Licenses     24.7   21.3   3.5 16 % -12 %     46.5   41.2   5.3   13 % -15 %
Professional services      96.0   87.2   8.8 10 % -2 %     185.2   163.0   22.2   14 % 0 %
Hardware and other     34.6   31.9   2.7 9 % 2 %     59.2   55.4   3.9   7 % 3 %
Maintenance and other recurring   251.0   213.2   37.7 18 % 2 %     489.6   417.0   72.6   17 % 2 %
      406.3   353.5   52.7 15 % 0 %     780.5   676.5   103.9   15 % 1 %
                         
Private Sector                        
Licenses     16.1   13.8   2.3 17 % 7 %     29.5   26.6   2.9   11 % 1 %
Professional services      24.7   24.1   0.7 3 % -5 %     47.9   44.6   3.3   7 % -2 %
Hardware and other     7.3   7.1   0.2 3 % -8 %     14.1   14.2   (0.0 ) 0 % -8 %
Maintenance and other recurring   145.6   130.2   15.5 12 % 3 %     283.3   253.8   29.6   12 % 3 %
      193.8   175.1   18.7 11 % 2 %     374.9   339.1   35.8   11 % 2 %

For purposes of calculating organic growth, estimated pre-acquisition revenue from the relevant companies acquired in 2016 and 2017 was added to actual reported revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2016.

Public Sector

For the quarter ended June 30, 2017, total revenue in the public sector reportable segment increased 15%, or $53 million to $406 million, compared to $354 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2016.  For the six months ended June 30, 2017, total revenue increased by 15%, or $104 million to $781 million, compared to $677 million for the comparable period in 2016.  Organic revenue growth was 0% and 1% respectively for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 compared to the same periods in 2016, and 2% for both periods after adjusting for the impact of the appreciation of the US dollar against most major currencies in which the Company transacts business.   

Private Sector

For the quarter ended June 30, 2017, total revenue in the private sector reportable segment increased 11%, or $19 million to $194 million, compared to $175 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2016.  For the six months ended June 30, 2017, total revenue increased by 11%, or $36 million to $375 million, compared to $339 million for the comparable period in 2016.  Organic revenue growth was 2% for both the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 compared to the same periods in 2016, and 3% after adjusting for the impact of the appreciation of the US dollar against most major currencies in which the Company transacts business. 

Conference Call and Webcast
Management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, July 27, 2017 to answer questions regarding the results.  The teleconference numbers are 416-340-2217 or 800-898-3989.  The call will also be webcast live and archived on Constellation’s website at www.csisoftware.com

A replay of the conference call will be available as of 12:30 p.m. ET the same day until 11:59 p.m. ET on August 10, 2017. To access the replay, please dial 905-694-9451 or 800-408-3053 followed by the passcode 9155057.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Constellation or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved.  A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements.  These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Constellation assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances  

Non-IFRS Measures

The term ‘‘Adjusted EBITA’’ refers to net income before adjusting for finance and other income, bargain purchase gain, finance costs, income taxes, share in net income or loss of equity investees, impairment of non-financial assets, amortization, TSS membership liability revaluation charge, and foreign exchange gain or loss.  The Company believes that Adjusted EBITA is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company’s main business activities prior to taking into consideration how those activities are financed and taxed and also prior to taking into consideration intangible asset amortization and the other items listed above.  ‘‘Adjusted EBITA margin’’ refers to the percentage that Adjusted EBITA for any period represents as a portion of total revenue for that period.

‘‘Adjusted net income’’ means net income adjusted for non-cash expenses (income) such as amortization of intangible assets, deferred income taxes, the TSS membership liability revaluation charge, and certain other expenses (income), and excludes the portion of the adjusted net income of Total Specific Solutions (TSS) B.V. (“TSS”) attributable to the minority owners of TSS.  The Company believes that Adjusted net income is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company’s main business activities prior to taking into consideration amortization of intangible assets, deferred income taxes, the TSS membership liability revaluation charge, and certain other non-cash expenses (income) incurred or recognized by the Company from time to time, and adjusts for the portion of TSS’ Adjusted net income not attributable to shareholders of Constellation.  ‘‘Adjusted net income margin’’ refers to the percentage that Adjusted net income for any period represents as a portion of total revenue for that period.

Adjusted EBITA and Adjusted net income are not recognized measures under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that Adjusted EBITA and Adjusted net income should not be construed as alternatives to net income determined in accordance with IFRS.  The Company’s method of calculating Adjusted EBITA and Adjusted net income may differ from other issuers and, accordingly, Adjusted EBITA and Adjusted net income may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.  Adjusted EBITA includes 100% of the Adjusted EBITA of TSS.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITA to net income:

                     
      Three months ended
June 30,		       Six months ended
June 30,		  
      2017   2016         2017   2016    
    ($M, except percentages)   ($M, except percentages)
                     
Total revenue     600.1   528.7         1,155.4   1,015.7    
                     
Net income     51.2   55.0         91.6   73.7    
Adjusted for:                    
Income tax expense (recovery)     25.4   20.0         43.5   32.1    
Foreign exchange (gain) loss     1.9   6.6         3.4   25.8    
TSS membership liability revaluation charge     15.4   1.7         28.5   6.9    
Share in net (income) loss of equity investees     (0.1 ) (0.1 )       (0.1 ) (0.3 )  
Finance and other income     (0.4 ) (0.3 )       (0.4 ) (0.3 )  
Finance costs     5.5   5.3         10.7   11.0    
Amortization of intangible assets     55.7   42.2         108.0   89.3    
                     
Adjusted EBITA     154.6   130.5         285.1   238.2    
Adjusted EBITA margin     26 % 25 %       25 % 23 %  
                     

The following table reconciles Adjusted net income to net income:

                     
      Three months ended
June 30,		       Six months ended
June 30,		  
      2017   2016         2017   2016    
    ($M, except percentages)   ($M, except percentages)
                     
Total revenue     600.1   528.7         1,155.4   1,015.7    
                     
Net income     51.2   55.0         91.6   73.7    
Adjusted for:                    
Amortization of intangible assets     55.7   42.2         108.0   89.3    
TSS membership liability revaluation charge     15.4   1.7         28.5   6.9    
Less non-controlling interest in the Adjusted                    
net income of TSS     (5.3 ) (5.1 )       (10.6 ) (8.8 )  
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)     (4.7 ) (3.9 )       (10.7 ) (8.6 )  
                     
Adjusted net income     112.3   89.9         206.8   152.5    
Adjusted net income margin     19 % 17 %       18 % 15 %  
                     

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “CSU”. Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

       
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.      
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position      
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)      
         
Unaudited      
      June 30, 2017   December 31, 2016
         
Assets      
         
Current assets:      
  Cash   $ 429,764     $ 353,499  
  Equity securities available-for-sale     -       4,236  
  Accounts receivable, net     262,393       243,554  
  Work in progress     59,225       56,541  
  Inventories     30,881       19,667  
  Other assets     105,475       96,181  
        887,738       773,678  
         
Non-current assets:      
  Property and equipment     50,162       46,395  
  Deferred income taxes     38,336       49,863  
  Other assets     21,334       19,782  
  Intangible assets     1,105,303       993,743  
        1,215,135       1,109,783  
         
Total assets   $ 2,102,873     $ 1,883,461  
         
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity      
         
Current liabilities:      
  CSI Facility   $ -     $ -  
  CNH Facility     7,424       7,361  
  TSS Membership Liability     39,478       26,435  
  Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     273,522       291,697  
  Dividends payable     21,518       21,051  
  Deferred revenue     566,150       460,975  
  Provisions     7,939       7,955  
  Acquisition holdback payments     29,624       17,056  
  Income taxes payable     47,429       40,634  
        993,084       873,164  
         
Non-current liabilities:      
  CNH Facility     122,302       115,336  
  TSS Membership Liability     69,446       46,502  
  Debentures     230,233       223,870  
  Deferred income taxes     137,055       129,585  
  Acquisition holdback payments     4,576       855  
  Other liabilities     31,397       36,640  
        595,009       552,788  
         
Total liabilities     1,588,093       1,425,952  
         
         
Shareholders’ equity:      
  Capital stock     99,283       99,283  
  Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     (28,036 )     (36,108 )
  Retained earnings     443,533       394,334  
        514,780       457,509  
         
         
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 2,102,873     $ 1,883,461  
         

 

CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.            
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income              
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)              
                 
Three and six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016              
Unaudited                
    Three months ended June 30,   Six months ended June 30,
      2017       2016       2017       2016  
                 
                 
Revenue                
License   $ 40,872     $ 35,053     $ 76,004     $ 67,825  
Professional services     120,705       111,230       233,118       207,592  
Hardware and other     41,930       38,995       73,356       69,515  
Maintenance and other recurring     396,577       343,390       772,932       670,718  
      600,084       528,668       1,155,410       1,015,650  
                 
Expenses                
Staff     296,769       260,375       586,084       515,602  
Hardware     23,091       21,869       39,411       40,065  
Third party license, maintenance and professional services     50,539       46,990       100,542       91,584  
Occupancy     14,434       12,502       27,870       24,543  
Travel     18,068       15,634       33,892       29,321  
Telecommunications     5,267       5,864       10,335       10,822  
Supplies     3,608       2,255       7,480       4,687  
Software and equipment     9,819       9,109       19,356       17,590  
Professional fees     6,768       6,751       13,693       13,494  
Other, net     11,814       11,735       20,986       19,766  
Depreciation     5,321       5,109       10,620       9,982  
Amortization of intangible assets     55,738       42,239       108,023       89,311  
      501,236       440,432       978,292       866,767  
                 
                 
Foreign exchange loss (gain)     1,865       6,598       3,359       25,804  
TSS membership liability revaluation charge   15,415       1,687       28,530       6,867  
Share in net (income) loss of equity investee   (77 )     (83 )     (126 )     (307 )
Finance and other expense (income)     (408 )     (263 )     (429 )     (272 )
Finance costs     5,473       5,266       10,731       11,021  
      22,268       13,205       42,065       43,113  
                 
Income before income taxes     76,580       75,031       135,053       105,770  
                 
Current income tax expense (recovery)     30,108       23,917       54,216       40,671  
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)     (4,678 )     (3,881 )     (10,746 )     (8,567 )
Income tax expense (recovery)     25,430       20,036       43,470       32,104  
                 
Net income     51,150       54,995       91,583       73,666  
                 
Earnings per share                
Basic and diluted   $ 2.41     $ 2.60     $ 4.32     $ 3.48  
                 
                 

 

CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.              
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income              
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)              
                 
Three and six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016              
Unaudited                
    Three months ended June 30,   Six months ended June 30,
      2017       2016       2017       2016  
                 
Net income   $ 51,150     $ 54,995     $ 91,583     $ 73,666  
                 
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income:              
                 
Net change in fair value                
of available-for-sale financial                
asset during the period     -       334       (1,314 )     334  
                 
Net change in fair value                
of derivatives designated as hedges                
during the period     181       84       345       (23 )
                 
Amounts reclassified to profit during the period              
related to realized losses (gains) on                
available-for-sale financial assets     409       -       1,288       -  
                 
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations   4,956       (692 )     7,847       3,037  
                 
Deferred income tax recovery (expense)     (102 )     (65 )     (94 )     (37 )
                 
Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of income tax   5,444       (339 )     8,072       3,311  
                 
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period $ 56,594     $ 54,656     $ 99,655     $ 76,977  
                 

 

CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.          
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity          
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)          
                 
                 
Unaudited                
Six months ended June 30, 2017              
    Capital
stock		 Accumulated other comprehensive
income/(loss)		 Total accumulated
other comprehensive
income/(loss)		 Retained
earnings		 Total
      Cumulative
translation
account		 Amounts
related to
gains/losses
on available-
for-sale
financial
assets		 Amounts
related to
gains/(losses)
on derivatives
designed as
hedges		      
                 
Balance at January 1, 2017 $    99,283 $    (35,748 ) $    17   $    (377 ) $    (36,108 ) $    394,334   $    457,509  
                 
Total comprehensive income for the period:              
                 
Net income     -   -     -     -     -     91,583     91,583  
                 
Other comprehensive income (loss)              
                 
Net change in fair value              
of available-for-sale financial              
asset during the period   -   -     (1,314 )   -     (1,314 )   -     (1,314 )
                 
Net change in fair value              
of derivatives designated as hedges              
during the period   -   -     -     345     345     -     345  
                 
Amounts reclassified to profit during the period              
related to realized losses (gains) on              
available-for-sale financial assets   -   -     1,288     -     1,288     -     1,288  
                 
Foreign currency translation differences from              
foreign operations   -   7,847     -     -     7,847     -     7,847  
                 
Deferred tax recovery (expense)   -   -     9     (103 )   (94 )   -     (94 )
                 
Total other comprehensive income (loss)              
for the period     -      7,847       (17 )     242       8,072       -        8,072  
                 
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period     -      7,847       (17 )     242       8,072       91,583       99,655  
                 
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity              
Dividends to shareholders of the Company   -   -     -     -     -     (42,384 )   (42,384 )
                 
Balance at June 30, 2017 $    99,283 $    (27,901 ) $    -    $    (135 ) $    (28,036 ) $    443,533   $    514,780  
                 

 

CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.          
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity          
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)          
                 
Unaudited                
Six months ended June 30, 2016              
                 
    Capital
stock		 Accumulated other comprehensive
income/(loss)		 Total accumulated
other comprehensive
income/(loss)		 Retained
earnings		 Total
      Cumulative
translation
account		 Amounts
related to
gains/losses
on available-
for-sale
financial
assets		 Amounts
related to
gains/(losses)
on derivatives
designed as
hedges		      
                 
Balance at January 1, 2016 $    99,283 $    (33,614 ) $    -    $    (705 ) $    (34,319 ) $    272,318   $    337,282  
                 
Total comprehensive income for the period:              
                 
Net income     -   -     -     -     -     73,666     73,666  
                 
Other comprehensive income (loss)              
                 
Net change in fair value              
of available-for-sale financial              
asset during the period   -   -     334     -     334     -     334  
                 
Net change in fair value              
of derivatives designated as hedges              
during the period   -   -     -     (23 )   (23 )   -     (23 )
                 
Amounts reclassified to profit during the period              
related to realized losses (gains) on              
available-for-sale financial assets   -   -     -     -     -     -     -  
                 
Foreign currency translation differences from              
foreign operations   -   3,037     -     -     3,037     -     3,037  
                 
Deferred tax recovery (expense)   -   -     (44 )   7     (37 )   -     (37 )
                 
Total other comprehensive income for the period     -      3,037       290       (16 )     3,311       -        3,311  
                 
Total comprehensive income for the period     -      3,037       290       (16 )     3,311       73,666       76,977  
                 
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity              
Dividends to shareholders of the Company   -   -       -     -     (42,384 )   (42,384 )
                 
Balance at June 30, 2016 $    99,283 $    (30,577 ) $    290   $    (721 ) $    (31,008 ) $    303,600   $    371,875  
                 

 

CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.            
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows            
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)            
                     
Three and six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016              
Unaudited                
        Three months ended June 30,   Six months ended June 30,
          2017       2016       2017       2016  
                     
Cash flows from operating activities:                
  Net income   $ 51,150     $ 54,995     $ 91,583     $ 73,666  
  Adjustments for:                
    Depreciation     5,321       5,109       10,620       9,982  
    Amortization of intangible assets     55,738       42,239       108,023       89,311  
    TSS membership liability revaluation charge   15,415       1,687       28,530       6,867  
    Share in net (income) loss of equity investee   (77 )     (83 )     (126 )     (307 )
    Finance and other income     (408 )     (263 )     (429 )     (272 )
    Finance costs     5,473       5,266       10,731       11,021  
    Income tax expense (recovery)     25,430       20,036       43,470       32,104  
    Foreign exchange loss (gain)     1,865       6,598       3,359       25,804  
  Change in non-cash operating working capital              
    exclusive of effects of business combinations   (71,569 )     (53,144 )     (352 )     (11,248 )
  Income taxes paid     (27,881 )     (9,553 )     (52,978 )     (17,598 )
  Net cash flows from operating activities   60,457       72,887       242,431       219,330  
                     
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:              
  Interest paid     (5,684 )     (5,743 )     (11,135 )     (11,848 )
  Repayments of CNH facility     (3,929 )     (4,495 )     (3,929 )     (4,495 )
  Credit facility transaction costs     -       -       -       (1,212 )
  Dividends paid     (21,192 )     (21,192 )     (42,384 )     (42,384 )
  Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities   (30,805 )     (31,430 )     (57,448 )     (59,939 )
                     
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:              
  Acquisition of businesses, net of cash              
    acquired     (65,362 )     (42,870 )     (114,199 )     (66,698 )
  Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts   (11,533 )     (4,688 )     (16,888 )     (6,233 )
  Purchases of available-for-sale equity securities   -       (12,694 )     -       (12,694 )
  Proceeds from sale of available-for-sale equity securities   815       -       2,828       -  
  Interest, dividends and other proceeds received   902       145       20,455       150  
  Property and equipment purchased     (4,522 )     (6,517 )     (8,932 )     (9,687 )
  Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities   (79,700 )     (66,624 )     (116,736 )     (95,162 )
                     
Effect of foreign currency on                
  cash and cash equivalents     5,923       (2,955 )     8,018       274  
                     
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   (44,125 )     (28,122 )     76,265       64,503  
                     
Cash, beginning of period     473,889       271,096       353,499       178,471  
                     
Cash, end of period   $ 429,764     $ 242,974     $ 429,764     $ 242,974  
                      

For further information:

Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer 
(416) 861-9677 
info@csisoftware.com
www.csisoftware.com
