Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2017 and Declares Quarterly Dividend

TORONTO, July 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) (“Constellation” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017 and declared a $1.00 per share dividend payable on October 4, 2017 to all common shareholders of record at close of business on September 15, 2017. This dividend has been designated as an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Please note that all dollar amounts referred to in this press release are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise stated.

Q2 2017 Headlines:

Revenue grew 14% (1% organic growth, 2% after adjusting for changes in foreign exchange rates) to $600 million compared to $529 million in Q2 2016.

Adjusted EBITA increased $24 million or 18% to $155 million as compared to $131 million in Q2 2016.

Adjusted Net Income increased 25% to $112 million ($5.30 on a diluted per share basis) from $90 million ($4.24 on a diluted per share basis) in Q2 2016.

Net income decreased 7% to $51 million ($2.41 on a diluted per share basis) from $55 million ($2.60 on a diluted per share basis) in Q2 2016.

Sixteen acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of $71 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of $14 million.

Cash flows from operations were $60 million, a decrease of 17%, or $13 million, compared to $73 million for the comparable period in 2016.

Total revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 was $600 million, an increase of 14%, or $71 million, compared to $529 million for the comparable period in 2016. For the first six months of 2016 total revenues were $1,155 million, an increase of 14%, or $140 million, compared to $1,016 million for the comparable period in 2016. The increase for both the three and six month periods compared to the same periods in the prior year is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 1% in both the three and six month periods, 2% after adjusting for the impact of the net appreciation of the US dollar against most major currencies in which the Company transacts business.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2017, Adjusted EBITA increased to $155 million compared to $131 million for the same period in 2016 representing an increase of 18%. Adjusted EBITA margin was 26% for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 and 25% for the same period in 2016. For the first six months of 2017, Adjusted EBITA increased to $285 million compared to $238 million during the same period in 2016, representing an increase of 20%. Adjusted EBITA margin was 25% in the first six months of 2017 and 23% for the same period in 2016.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2017, Adjusted net income increased to $112 million from $90 million for the same period in 2016, representing an increase of 25%. Adjusted net income margin was 19% for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 and 17% for the same period in 2016. For the first six months of 2017, Adjusted net income increased to $207 million from $153 million during the same period in 2016, representing an increase of 36%. Adjusted net income margin was 18% in the first six months of 2017 and 15% for the same period in 2016. Excluding the impact of the unrealized foreign exchange loss recorded in each of the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2016 and 2017 the margins would have been 19% and 18% for the respective periods in 2017, and 18% for both the respective periods in 2016.

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 was $51 million compared to net income of $55 million for the same period in 2016. On a per share basis this translated into a net income per diluted share of $2.41 in the quarter ended June 30, 2017 compared to net income per diluted share of $2.60 for the same period in 2016. For the six months ended June 30, 2017, net income was $92 million or $4.32 per diluted share compared to $74 million or $3.48 per diluted share for the same period in 2016.

Cash flows from operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 were $60 million, a decrease of 17%, or $13 million, compared to $73 million for the comparable period in 2016. Income taxes paid in the quarter ended June 30, 2017 were $28 million of which approximately $14 million were for balances due related to prior year tax return filings. This compares to $10 million in income taxes paid for the comparable period in 2016 of which approximately $2 million were for balances due related to prior year tax return filings.

The following table displays our revenue by reportable segment and the percentage change for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 compared to the same periods in 2016:

Three months ended June 30, Period-Over-Period Change Organic Growth Six months ended June 30, Period-Over-Period Change Organic Growth 2017 2016 $ % % 2017 2016 $ % % ($M, except percentages) ($M, except percentages) Public Sector Licenses 24.7 21.3 3.5 16 % -12 % 46.5 41.2 5.3 13 % -15 % Professional services 96.0 87.2 8.8 10 % -2 % 185.2 163.0 22.2 14 % 0 % Hardware and other 34.6 31.9 2.7 9 % 2 % 59.2 55.4 3.9 7 % 3 % Maintenance and other recurring 251.0 213.2 37.7 18 % 2 % 489.6 417.0 72.6 17 % 2 % 406.3 353.5 52.7 15 % 0 % 780.5 676.5 103.9 15 % 1 % Private Sector Licenses 16.1 13.8 2.3 17 % 7 % 29.5 26.6 2.9 11 % 1 % Professional services 24.7 24.1 0.7 3 % -5 % 47.9 44.6 3.3 7 % -2 % Hardware and other 7.3 7.1 0.2 3 % -8 % 14.1 14.2 (0.0 ) 0 % -8 % Maintenance and other recurring 145.6 130.2 15.5 12 % 3 % 283.3 253.8 29.6 12 % 3 % 193.8 175.1 18.7 11 % 2 % 374.9 339.1 35.8 11 % 2 %

For purposes of calculating organic growth, estimated pre-acquisition revenue from the relevant companies acquired in 2016 and 2017 was added to actual reported revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2016.

Public Sector

For the quarter ended June 30, 2017, total revenue in the public sector reportable segment increased 15%, or $53 million to $406 million, compared to $354 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2016. For the six months ended June 30, 2017, total revenue increased by 15%, or $104 million to $781 million, compared to $677 million for the comparable period in 2016. Organic revenue growth was 0% and 1% respectively for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 compared to the same periods in 2016, and 2% for both periods after adjusting for the impact of the appreciation of the US dollar against most major currencies in which the Company transacts business.

Private Sector

For the quarter ended June 30, 2017, total revenue in the private sector reportable segment increased 11%, or $19 million to $194 million, compared to $175 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2016. For the six months ended June 30, 2017, total revenue increased by 11%, or $36 million to $375 million, compared to $339 million for the comparable period in 2016. Organic revenue growth was 2% for both the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 compared to the same periods in 2016, and 3% after adjusting for the impact of the appreciation of the US dollar against most major currencies in which the Company transacts business.

Non-IFRS Measures

The term ‘‘Adjusted EBITA’’ refers to net income before adjusting for finance and other income, bargain purchase gain, finance costs, income taxes, share in net income or loss of equity investees, impairment of non-financial assets, amortization, TSS membership liability revaluation charge, and foreign exchange gain or loss. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITA is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company’s main business activities prior to taking into consideration how those activities are financed and taxed and also prior to taking into consideration intangible asset amortization and the other items listed above. ‘‘Adjusted EBITA margin’’ refers to the percentage that Adjusted EBITA for any period represents as a portion of total revenue for that period.

‘‘Adjusted net income’’ means net income adjusted for non-cash expenses (income) such as amortization of intangible assets, deferred income taxes, the TSS membership liability revaluation charge, and certain other expenses (income), and excludes the portion of the adjusted net income of Total Specific Solutions (TSS) B.V. (“TSS”) attributable to the minority owners of TSS. The Company believes that Adjusted net income is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company’s main business activities prior to taking into consideration amortization of intangible assets, deferred income taxes, the TSS membership liability revaluation charge, and certain other non-cash expenses (income) incurred or recognized by the Company from time to time, and adjusts for the portion of TSS’ Adjusted net income not attributable to shareholders of Constellation. ‘‘Adjusted net income margin’’ refers to the percentage that Adjusted net income for any period represents as a portion of total revenue for that period.

Adjusted EBITA and Adjusted net income are not recognized measures under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that Adjusted EBITA and Adjusted net income should not be construed as alternatives to net income determined in accordance with IFRS. The Company’s method of calculating Adjusted EBITA and Adjusted net income may differ from other issuers and, accordingly, Adjusted EBITA and Adjusted net income may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Adjusted EBITA includes 100% of the Adjusted EBITA of TSS.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITA to net income:

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 ($M, except percentages) ($M, except percentages) Total revenue 600.1 528.7 1,155.4 1,015.7 Net income 51.2 55.0 91.6 73.7 Adjusted for: Income tax expense (recovery) 25.4 20.0 43.5 32.1 Foreign exchange (gain) loss 1.9 6.6 3.4 25.8 TSS membership liability revaluation charge 15.4 1.7 28.5 6.9 Share in net (income) loss of equity investees (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.3 ) Finance and other income (0.4 ) (0.3 ) (0.4 ) (0.3 ) Finance costs 5.5 5.3 10.7 11.0 Amortization of intangible assets 55.7 42.2 108.0 89.3 Adjusted EBITA 154.6 130.5 285.1 238.2 Adjusted EBITA margin 26 % 25 % 25 % 23 %

The following table reconciles Adjusted net income to net income:

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 ($M, except percentages) ($M, except percentages) Total revenue 600.1 528.7 1,155.4 1,015.7 Net income 51.2 55.0 91.6 73.7 Adjusted for: Amortization of intangible assets 55.7 42.2 108.0 89.3 TSS membership liability revaluation charge 15.4 1.7 28.5 6.9 Less non-controlling interest in the Adjusted net income of TSS (5.3 ) (5.1 ) (10.6 ) (8.8 ) Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (4.7 ) (3.9 ) (10.7 ) (8.6 ) Adjusted net income 112.3 89.9 206.8 152.5 Adjusted net income margin 19 % 17 % 18 % 15 %

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “CSU”. Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Unaudited June 30, 2017 December 31, 2016 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 429,764 $ 353,499 Equity securities available-for-sale - 4,236 Accounts receivable, net 262,393 243,554 Work in progress 59,225 56,541 Inventories 30,881 19,667 Other assets 105,475 96,181 887,738 773,678 Non-current assets: Property and equipment 50,162 46,395 Deferred income taxes 38,336 49,863 Other assets 21,334 19,782 Intangible assets 1,105,303 993,743 1,215,135 1,109,783 Total assets $ 2,102,873 $ 1,883,461 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: CSI Facility $ - $ - CNH Facility 7,424 7,361 TSS Membership Liability 39,478 26,435 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 273,522 291,697 Dividends payable 21,518 21,051 Deferred revenue 566,150 460,975 Provisions 7,939 7,955 Acquisition holdback payments 29,624 17,056 Income taxes payable 47,429 40,634 993,084 873,164 Non-current liabilities: CNH Facility 122,302 115,336 TSS Membership Liability 69,446 46,502 Debentures 230,233 223,870 Deferred income taxes 137,055 129,585 Acquisition holdback payments 4,576 855 Other liabilities 31,397 36,640 595,009 552,788 Total liabilities 1,588,093 1,425,952 Shareholders’ equity: Capital stock 99,283 99,283 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (28,036 ) (36,108 ) Retained earnings 443,533 394,334 514,780 457,509 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,102,873 $ 1,883,461

CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts) Three and six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016 Unaudited Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenue License $ 40,872 $ 35,053 $ 76,004 $ 67,825 Professional services 120,705 111,230 233,118 207,592 Hardware and other 41,930 38,995 73,356 69,515 Maintenance and other recurring 396,577 343,390 772,932 670,718 600,084 528,668 1,155,410 1,015,650 Expenses Staff 296,769 260,375 586,084 515,602 Hardware 23,091 21,869 39,411 40,065 Third party license, maintenance and professional services 50,539 46,990 100,542 91,584 Occupancy 14,434 12,502 27,870 24,543 Travel 18,068 15,634 33,892 29,321 Telecommunications 5,267 5,864 10,335 10,822 Supplies 3,608 2,255 7,480 4,687 Software and equipment 9,819 9,109 19,356 17,590 Professional fees 6,768 6,751 13,693 13,494 Other, net 11,814 11,735 20,986 19,766 Depreciation 5,321 5,109 10,620 9,982 Amortization of intangible assets 55,738 42,239 108,023 89,311 501,236 440,432 978,292 866,767 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 1,865 6,598 3,359 25,804 TSS membership liability revaluation charge 15,415 1,687 28,530 6,867 Share in net (income) loss of equity investee (77 ) (83 ) (126 ) (307 ) Finance and other expense (income) (408 ) (263 ) (429 ) (272 ) Finance costs 5,473 5,266 10,731 11,021 22,268 13,205 42,065 43,113 Income before income taxes 76,580 75,031 135,053 105,770 Current income tax expense (recovery) 30,108 23,917 54,216 40,671 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (4,678 ) (3,881 ) (10,746 ) (8,567 ) Income tax expense (recovery) 25,430 20,036 43,470 32,104 Net income 51,150 54,995 91,583 73,666 Earnings per share Basic and diluted $ 2.41 $ 2.60 $ 4.32 $ 3.48

CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts) Three and six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016 Unaudited Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net income $ 51,150 $ 54,995 $ 91,583 $ 73,666 Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income: Net change in fair value of available-for-sale financial asset during the period - 334 (1,314 ) 334 Net change in fair value of derivatives designated as hedges during the period 181 84 345 (23 ) Amounts reclassified to profit during the period related to realized losses (gains) on available-for-sale financial assets 409 - 1,288 - Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations 4,956 (692 ) 7,847 3,037 Deferred income tax recovery (expense) (102 ) (65 ) (94 ) (37 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of income tax 5,444 (339 ) 8,072 3,311 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period $ 56,594 $ 54,656 $ 99,655 $ 76,977

CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Unaudited Six months ended June 30, 2017 Capital

stock Accumulated other comprehensive

income/(loss) Total accumulated

other comprehensive

income/(loss) Retained

earnings Total Cumulative

translation

account Amounts

related to

gains/losses

on available-

for-sale

financial

assets Amounts

related to

gains/(losses)

on derivatives

designed as

hedges Balance at January 1, 2017 $ 99,283 $ (35,748 ) $ 17 $ (377 ) $ (36,108 ) $ 394,334 $ 457,509 Total comprehensive income for the period: Net income - - - - - 91,583 91,583 Other comprehensive income (loss) Net change in fair value of available-for-sale financial asset during the period - - (1,314 ) - (1,314 ) - (1,314 ) Net change in fair value of derivatives designated as hedges during the period - - - 345 345 - 345 Amounts reclassified to profit during the period related to realized losses (gains) on available-for-sale financial assets - - 1,288 - 1,288 - 1,288 Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations - 7,847 - - 7,847 - 7,847 Deferred tax recovery (expense) - - 9 (103 ) (94 ) - (94 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - 7,847 (17 ) 242 8,072 - 8,072 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - 7,847 (17 ) 242 8,072 91,583 99,655 Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity Dividends to shareholders of the Company - - - - - (42,384 ) (42,384 ) Balance at June 30, 2017 $ 99,283 $ (27,901 ) $ - $ (135 ) $ (28,036 ) $ 443,533 $ 514,780

CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Unaudited Six months ended June 30, 2016 Capital

stock Accumulated other comprehensive

income/(loss) Total accumulated

other comprehensive

income/(loss) Retained

earnings Total Cumulative

translation

account Amounts

related to

gains/losses

on available-

for-sale

financial

assets Amounts

related to

gains/(losses)

on derivatives

designed as

hedges Balance at January 1, 2016 $ 99,283 $ (33,614 ) $ - $ (705 ) $ (34,319 ) $ 272,318 $ 337,282 Total comprehensive income for the period: Net income - - - - - 73,666 73,666 Other comprehensive income (loss) Net change in fair value of available-for-sale financial asset during the period - - 334 - 334 - 334 Net change in fair value of derivatives designated as hedges during the period - - - (23 ) (23 ) - (23 ) Amounts reclassified to profit during the period related to realized losses (gains) on available-for-sale financial assets - - - - - - - Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations - 3,037 - - 3,037 - 3,037 Deferred tax recovery (expense) - - (44 ) 7 (37 ) - (37 ) Total other comprehensive income for the period - 3,037 290 (16 ) 3,311 - 3,311 Total comprehensive income for the period - 3,037 290 (16 ) 3,311 73,666 76,977 Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity Dividends to shareholders of the Company - - - - (42,384 ) (42,384 ) Balance at June 30, 2016 $ 99,283 $ (30,577 ) $ 290 $ (721 ) $ (31,008 ) $ 303,600 $ 371,875

CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Three and six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016 Unaudited Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 51,150 $ 54,995 $ 91,583 $ 73,666 Adjustments for: Depreciation 5,321 5,109 10,620 9,982 Amortization of intangible assets 55,738 42,239 108,023 89,311 TSS membership liability revaluation charge 15,415 1,687 28,530 6,867 Share in net (income) loss of equity investee (77 ) (83 ) (126 ) (307 ) Finance and other income (408 ) (263 ) (429 ) (272 ) Finance costs 5,473 5,266 10,731 11,021 Income tax expense (recovery) 25,430 20,036 43,470 32,104 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 1,865 6,598 3,359 25,804 Change in non-cash operating working capital exclusive of effects of business combinations (71,569 ) (53,144 ) (352 ) (11,248 ) Income taxes paid (27,881 ) (9,553 ) (52,978 ) (17,598 ) Net cash flows from operating activities 60,457 72,887 242,431 219,330 Cash flows from (used in) financing activities: Interest paid (5,684 ) (5,743 ) (11,135 ) (11,848 ) Repayments of CNH facility (3,929 ) (4,495 ) (3,929 ) (4,495 ) Credit facility transaction costs - - - (1,212 ) Dividends paid (21,192 ) (21,192 ) (42,384 ) (42,384 ) Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities (30,805 ) (31,430 ) (57,448 ) (59,939 ) Cash flows from (used in) investing activities: Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (65,362 ) (42,870 ) (114,199 ) (66,698 ) Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts (11,533 ) (4,688 ) (16,888 ) (6,233 ) Purchases of available-for-sale equity securities - (12,694 ) - (12,694 ) Proceeds from sale of available-for-sale equity securities 815 - 2,828 - Interest, dividends and other proceeds received 902 145 20,455 150 Property and equipment purchased (4,522 ) (6,517 ) (8,932 ) (9,687 ) Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities (79,700 ) (66,624 ) (116,736 ) (95,162 ) Effect of foreign currency on cash and cash equivalents 5,923 (2,955 ) 8,018 274 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (44,125 ) (28,122 ) 76,265 64,503 Cash, beginning of period 473,889 271,096 353,499 178,471 Cash, end of period $ 429,764 $ 242,974 $ 429,764 $ 242,974

