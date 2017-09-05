Constellation Software’s Harris Division Completes Acquisition of Electronic Medical Record, Practice Management and Medical Billing Software Provider

TORONTO, Sept. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Constellation Software Inc. (“Constellation”) (TSX:CSU), today announced its wholly-owned division N. Harris Computer Corporation (“Harris”) has acquired the business of Amazing Charts, LLC (“Amazing Charts”), a business providing Electronic Medical Record (EHR), Practice Management (PM) software and Medical Billing services to primary care and specialty outpatient practices. Amazing Charts is an affordable and easy to use solution for independent physician-owned practices. Nearly 4,000 medical practices (20,000 clinicians and office staff) are using Amazing Charts throughout the U.S. and abroad to enhance patient care and improve practice operations.

Jerry Canada, President Harris Healthcare Group, commented, “The completion of the Amazing Charts acquisition represents another step in our efforts to expand our outpatient focused software business unit. We are excited to add such a large number of general and specialty practices while increasing our internal team of knowledgeable healthcare professionals.”

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation Software acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical software solutions.

About N. Harris Computer Corporation

Since 1976, Harris has focused on providing feature-rich and robust turnkey solutions to Public Sector, Schools, Utility, and Health Care agencies. Harris’ focus is on creating long-term relationships with its customers and ensuring that it meets the changing needs of its customers over time. Further information about Harris may be obtained from its website at www.harriscomputer.com.

