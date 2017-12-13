Constellation Software’s Jonas Operating Group Completes Acquisition of Bookassist Holdings Limited

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Constellation Software Inc. (“Constellation”) (TSX:CSU) today announced that its Jonas operating group (“Jonas”) acquired Bookassist Holdings Limited (“Bookassist”), a leading provider of booking, digital marketing, web design and distribution management technology solutions for the hospitality industry.

“Bookassist, with its strong presence in the European hospitality market, is a valuable addition to the Jonas group of companies,” said Barry Symons, CEO of Jonas. “We are very excited to welcome Bookassist’s dedicated customers and employees to our organization.”

“Our acquisition by Jonas is a strong endorsement of the Bookassist team and our ethos of innovation and service to the hospitality industry over almost two decades,” said Des O’Mahony PhD, Co-founder and CEO of Bookassist. “We’re really looking forward to this next phase of Bookassist’s journey and the very positive impact that Jonas’s backing will have on our services and products.”

About Bookassist

Bookassist was founded in Dublin, Ireland in 1999. Bookassist management comprises an expert and award-winning team with decades of experience in scientific and technology research, in the hospitality industry, in internet consultancy and in enterprise-level software development. Bookassist has long been recognised as a thought leader, first-mover and innovator in the hospitality technology space. Bookassist has offices in Dublin, Madrid, Rome, Vienna and Prague with resellers worldwide. Bookassist is a trading name and registered trade mark of Automatic Netware Limited. Ponterra Business Advisors provided strategic investment banking advice to Bookassist on the transaction.

About Jonas Software

Jonas Software operates over 70 independently managed software companies around the world, providing them with the strategic guidance and financial security required to be leaders in their respective markets. From its roots formed in the construction and club management markets, Jonas Software’s reach has grown extensively within the hospitality, fitness and industrial verticals. Today, Jonas Software is proud to supply industry leading enterprise management software and related services to 20 vertical markets.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation Software acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical software solutions.

Contact Information:

Constellation Software Inc.

Jamal Baksh, Chief Financial Officer

416-861-9677

info@csisoftware.com

www.csisoftware.com

Jonas Software

Barry Symons, Chief Executive Officer

1-888-789-9073

info@jonassoftware.com

www.jonassoftware.com