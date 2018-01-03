Constellation Software’s Total Specific Solutions Acquires FDC A/S

TORONTO, Jan. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Constellation Software Inc. (“Constellation”) (TSX:CSU) today announced that its subsidiary, Total Specific Solutions B.V. (“TSS”), acquired all shares in the capital of Forsikringens Datacenter A/S (“FDC”), a leading software provider of property & casualty, life & pension, and health sector solutions for the insurance and pension industries in Denmark and other Scandinavian countries.

Ramon Zanders, General Manager at Total Specific Solutions: “FDC is a true vertical market software company and fits in well with the TSS group. It is our entry into the Danish market and second acquisition in the Nordic countries within the past 12 months. Being part of TSS, FDC will be able to leverage our knowhow, financial strength and VMS operating experience needed for renewed focus and growth. TSS consists of many different business units in various vertical markets, and we have many best practices that will help FDC take the next steps in strengthening and growing their foothold in the market. Having such a renowned software company as FDC joining TSS will help us to further establish ourselves in the Nordics.”

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation Software acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical software solutions.

About Total Specific Solutions (TSS) B.V.

Total Specific Solutions is the leading provider of IT business solutions and consists of independent business units that deliver products and services to their specific vertical market segments. This market expertise is based on decades of experience. TSS is active in the verticals healthcare, local and central government, retail, financial and legal services, accountancy, associations and real estate. TSS is part of Constellation Software Inc. (CSI), a public company listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange. More information on the website: www.totalspecificsolutions.com.

