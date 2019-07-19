Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Constellation Software’s Total Specific Solutions Enters into Agreement to Acquire a European Provider of Vertical Market Software Constellation Software’s Total Specific Solutions Enters into Agreement to Acquire a European Provider of Vertical Market Software CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedTrakopolis Announces Results of Annual General and Special MeetingCore Gold and Titan Minerals Mutually Agree to Terminate Arrangement AgreementBLOK Technologies Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement