Contact Gold Announces Stock Option Grant

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Contact Gold Corp. (the “Company” or “Contact Gold”) (TSXV:C) has granted stock options to purchase 3,985,000 common shares of Contact Gold (“Options”) to officers, directors, employees and consultants of the Company at an exercise price of $0.39 per share.

The Options have been granted pursuant to Contact Gold’s stock option plan (the “Plan”) and will expire five years from the date of grant. All of the Options vest as to one third thereof on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the date of grant, and will expire in accordance with the Plan and not later than March 28, 2023, subject to the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”).

About Contact Gold Corp.

Contact Gold is a gold exploration company focused on leveraging its properties, people, technology and capital to produce district scale gold discoveries in Nevada. Contact Gold’s extensive land holdings are on the prolific Carlin, Independence and Northern Nevada Rift gold trends which host numerous gold deposits and mines. Contact Gold’s land position comprises 29,530 hectares (295 square kilometres) of target rich mineral tenure hosting numerous known gold occurrences, ranging from early- to advanced-exploration and resource definition stage.

