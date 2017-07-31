Contagious Gaming Announces Year End Results for 2017

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – July 31, 2017) –

Contagious Gaming Inc. (TSX VENTURE: CNS) (FRANKFURT: RHRC) (“Contagious Gaming” or the “Company“) today announces financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017. The Company’s financial statements, notes to the financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A“) for the three months and year ended March 31, 2017 are available at www.sedar.com.

Resignation of a Director

Sean Yeomans has resigned as President and Director of Contagious Gaming, and as a Director of the Company’s subsidiary, Telos Entertainment, for personal reasons. He will remain in his role of President of Telos Entertainment.

About Contagious Gaming

Contagious Gaming Inc. (TSX VENTURE: CNS) (FRANKFURT: RHRC) is a trusted software developer focused on providing dynamic gaming solutions for regulated gaming operators and lotteries around the world. Contagious Gaming offers sports betting, pool betting and iGaming solutions targeted at the online retail and mobile gaming markets. Our unique offering of content and technology can be delivered as a fully integrated service across a single, modern customer platform or can be offered as standalone verticals.

