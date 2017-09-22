Continental Gold to Present at Denver Gold Forum 2017

TORONTO, ON–(Marketwired – September 22, 2017) – Continental Gold Inc. (TSX: CNL)(OTCQX: CGOOF)(“Continental” or the “Company”) announces that management will be attending and presenting at the upcoming Denver Gold Forum in Colorado, USA, as well as meeting with investors throughout the conference. A new corporate presentation will be utilized and is available on the Company’s website at http://www.continentalgold.com/en/investors/presentations/.

Ari Sussman, Chief Executive Officer of Continental Gold, will be providing a company update at 4:50pm MT on Tuesday, September 26, 2017. The presentation given by Ari Sussman will be available for on-demand viewing on Friday, September 29, 2017 at http://d44.us/?e38play36.

About Continental Gold

Continental Gold Inc. is an advanced-stage exploration and development company with an extensive portfolio of 100%-owned gold projects in Colombia. Formed in April 2007, the Company — led by an international management team with a successful track record of discovering and developing large high-grade gold deposits in Latin America — is focused on advancing its fully-permitted high-grade Buriticá gold project to production with first gold pour on track for early 2020.

Information on the Buriticá project and Continental Gold’s suite of gold exploration properties is available at www.continentalgold.com.