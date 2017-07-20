ContraFect Corporation Prices $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants

YONKERS, NY–(Marketwired – July 20, 2017) – ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of protein and antibody therapeutics for life-threatening, drug-resistant infectious diseases, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 32,000,000 shares of its common stock and related warrants to purchase 16,000,000 shares of common stock with an exercise price of $1.55 per share at a combined public offering price of $1.25 per share and related warrant. All shares and warrants in the offering are to be sold by ContraFect. The gross proceeds from the offering will be $40.0 million.

The offering is expected to close on or about July 25, 2017, subject to customary closing conditions.

Piper Jaffray & Co. is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering. William Blair & Company, L.L.C. is acting as lead-manager for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 12, 2017 and declared effective on May 25, 2017. A preliminary prospectus supplement describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC. A final prospectus supplement will be filed with the SEC and will form a part of the effective registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting Piper Jaffray & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, by telephone: (800) 747-3924 or by email: prospectus@pjc.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in this offering, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.