Convercent Hosts Second Annual Ethics & Compliance Event, CONVERGE17

DENVER, CO–(Marketwired – Sep 6, 2017) – Convercent, the leading global provider of SaaS enterprise ethics and compliance management software, announced additional speakers for its annual CONVERGE17 conference, taking place October 3-5 in Denver at the Westin. The event brings together business leaders, ethics professionals, and compliance experts from across industries.

“Converge is place where Convercent customers, partners, and leaders with a shared vision of driving ethics to the center of business collaborate on programs and learn about the new innovations that Convercent is bringing to market,” said Convercent CEO and Co-founder Patrick Quinlan. “We will help organizations successfully navigate this global shift towards ethics and inspire even more to get on board.”

The agenda for Convercent’s second annual industry conference, includes keynotes, from industry leaders, interactive breakout sessions, expert panels and networking that focus on CONVERGE17’s theme: “Ethics at the Center.” Attendees will not only discuss strategies and opportunities for building strong corporate ethics, values, and compliance, but also how to operationalize programs using innovation and see the impact on their bottom line.

Speakers for the event include a who’s who list including: Governor of the State of Colorado John Hickenlooper, former DOJ Compliance Counsel Hui Chen, Convercent CEO and Co-Founder Patrick Quinlan, Kimberly-Clark Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer Kurt Drake, Ethics & Compliance Initiative (ECI) Senior Vice President David Childers, Under Armour Senior Director Amy Much, Forrester’s Principal Analyst Serving Security & Risk Professional Renee Murphy, TreeHive Strategy Principal Donald Farmer and Convercent Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder, Philip Winterburn.

“I’m looking forward to participating in CONVERGE17 because this community is focused on the same mission: cultivating ethics and values at the center of their companies,” said Hui Chen, Ethics & Compliance Activist. “There is work to do in taking corporate ethics & compliance to the next level, and this event allows me to make a meaningful impact. It allows me to exchange ideas with the compliance community, help practitioners focus on the ethical foundation and the effectiveness of their compliance programs and continue my mission to make a difference.”

To register or find more information on the event, visit Convercent.com/converge.

