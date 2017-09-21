Cooper’s Hawk Vineyards Launches First Progressive Web App for Wineries in North America

WINDSOR, Ontario, Sept. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A Canadian winery is the first in North America as it launches the IHUBApp (the latest in Progressive Web App Technology) to help engage with visitors and staff. Cooper’s Hawk Vineyards (located in Canada’s Essex Pelee Island Coast Wine region) partnered with InspireHUB Technologies to take the engagement of their visitors to a new level.

“Winery owners understand the importance of building an ongoing dialogue with visitors because it leads to relationships and loyalty,” explains Karolyn Hart, Co-Founder and COO of InspireHUB Technologies. “The IHUBApp gives wineries the tools they need to create that personal dialogue and our automated tools help save time communicating with those clients. Our multi-faceted tool also helps streamline internal communications which is another advantage that every winery owner will find enticing. As they say in the wine business, it is a perfect pairing for both your front-of-house and back-of-house communication needs.”

Tom O’Brien is the founder of Cooper’s Hawk Vineyards and knows first-hand the challenges of turning the dream of a winery into the reality of a profitable business. As the Past President of EPIC (Essex Pelee Island Coast Wine Growers Association), Chairman of the Southwest Ontario Tourism Corporation and the Vice-Chair of the Winery and Growers Alliance of Ontario, he’s had a front row seat to plenty of innovation.

“Our team was attracted to the simplicity of the IHUBApp and how it put the power of communicating online back into our hands,” explains Tom. “The flexibility of the tool has allowed us to use it as our website, our app, and our internal employee portal. It’s an affordable solution that has impressed our entire staff and provided us with a sophisticated way to engage our visitors.”

The Cooper’s Hawk Winery Progressive Web App Experience can be accessed by visiting www.coopershawkvineyards.com/

About InspireHUB Technologies Inc. - InspireHUB Technologies offers custom-branded enterprise-grade progressive web apps that provide a suite of tools to increase engagement for all audiences (using unlimited content channels) on mobile and tablet devices. InspireHUB can be found on the web at www.inspirehub.com.

For more information please contact:

Sue Braiden, Communications Manager

Tel: 855.355.IHUB (4482)

Email: media@inspirehub.com