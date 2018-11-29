Copper Fox Reports Analytical Results From Phase 2 Sampling Program at Mineral Mountain

CBJ Newsmakers

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Copper Fox Metals Inc. (“Copper Fox” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: CUU – OTC-Pink: CPFXF) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Desert Fox Copper Inc., are pleased to provide additional analytical results for the recently completed mapping and sampling program on its 100% owned Mineral Mountain copper project located approximately 15 miles east of Florence, Arizona.

Highlights:

A large area of copper-molybdenum mineralization has been located in the southeast corner of Area #1 with molybdenum concentration of up to 0.2%.

The copper mineralization in Area #1 and Area #3 has been extended and remains open in several directions.

The mineralization in Area #2 occurs within a narrow, northeast trending zone estimated to be 2.8 kms long.

Two new areas of significant copper mineralization have been located in the Laramide age intrusive.

Elmer B. Stewart, President and CEO of Copper Fox, stated, “Following the significant results from the initial sampling program, the recent results continue to expand the limits of the copper mineralization in Areas #1 and #3; and more importantly, has identified a large area of copper-molybdenum mineralization in the southeast corner of Area #1 along the Laramide/Precambrian intrusive contact. Results for the balance of the samples collected during the recently completed Phase 2 sampling program will be released on receipt thereof.”

Geological Model:

The surface mineralization represents weathered porphyry copper mineralization (a “leach cap”) sitting above a buried porphyry copper system (see news release dated April 30, 2018). The recent mapping program has located a number of intrusive phases in the Laramide age intrusive that are not shown on the preliminary geology map covering the project area. The sulfur content of the samples strongly supports the leached nature of the Laramide age intrusive that hosts the majority of the copper mineralization.

Analytical Results:

The mapping and sampling program consisted of mapping lithologies, alterations, and vein assemblages. Selected rock chip samples were collected from mineralized outcrops to characterize the metals present in veins, other mineralized structures and the outcrop. The samples are not necessarily representative of the mineralization on the property. Outcrop exposures within the sampled area are estimated to 5-10%. The approximate dimensions and average metal concentrations in the Areas sampled for the current analytical results are tabulated below (see tables below for individual sample results). The average concentrations of the metals by Area included in this news release do not include the analytical results discussed in the November 21, 2018 news release.

Average Concentration Area # of samples Length (m) Width (m) Cu (ppm) Cu (%) Mo (ppm) Mo (%) Au (ppb) Ag (ppm) 1 26 1,200 800 7,584 0.758 203.0 0.020 95.0 26.8 2 7 1,200 400 9,419 0.942 50.4 0.005 18.4 21.8 3 13 800 500 6,946 0.694 13.0 0.001 65.1 3.7 Cu = copper, Mo = molybdenum, Au = gold, Ag =silver, (%) = percent, ppm = parts per million, ppb = parts per billion

Area #1:

The copper mineralization has been extended approximately 200m to the west and 400m to the south and southeast and remains open to the west and to the south towards Area #3. Sampling 1.6 kms to the east of Area #1 located a new area of copper mineralization hosted in the Laramide age Quartz Monzonite intrusive. The ground between Area #1 and the new discovery has been mapped and analytical results for the samples collected during this work are pending. The additional analytical results for mineralized samples collected from Area #1 are shown below:

Sample ID Cu (ppm) Cu (%) Mo (ppm) Au (ppb) Ag (ppm) Sample ID Cu (ppm) Cu (%) Mo (ppm) Au (ppb) Ag (ppm) MM-393 1800 0.180 5.2 8 2.3 MM-384 8290 0.829 3.9 10 21.6 MM-394 2310 0.231 2.6 6 6.4 MM-385 5790 0.579 8.0 5 6.1 MM-395 1380 0.138 1.5 41 28.9 MM-386 16800 1.680 971.0 696 40.3 MM-398 4650 0.465 1.7 21 0.4 MM-387 20200 2.020 1060.0 8 14.1 MM-399 2080 0.208 17.8 5 0.8 MM-388 1740 0.174 8.3 10 1 MM-401 12100 1.210 732.0 98 14.2 MM-389 3230 0.323 49.5 24 2.8 MM-402 8470 0.847 4.3 9 5.0 MM-390 20900 2.090 2080.0 694 25.6 MM-403 18900 1.890 42.7 53 11.8 MM-408 2230 0.223 4.3 56 2.3 MM-404 227 0.027 0.5 9 0.2 MM-409 15200 1.520 8.4 169 12.7 MM-405 6600 0.660 31.8 5 1.6 MM-410 8880 0.880 158.0 13 3.5 MM-406 890 0.089 1.0 6 0.9 MM-411 3960 0.396 0.9 79 3.5 MM-382 22200 2.220 72.2 35 483.0 MM-413 435 0.044 0.1 5 0.5 MM-383 213 0.021 2.2 6 2.4 MM-414 7700 0.770 3.1 395 6.1

Area #2:

The additional sampling in this area indicates that the mineralization is confined to a narrow, northeast trending zone. Analytical results for mineralized samples from Area #2 are shown below:

Sample ID Cu (ppm) Cu (%) Mo (ppm) Au (ppb) Ag (ppm) Sample ID Cu (ppm) Cu (%) Mo (ppm) Au (ppb) Ag (ppm) MM-356 208 0.021 6.1 11 3 MM-342 10600 1.060 282 15 6.1 MM-357 7540 0.754 4.6 10 4.8 MM-361 1420 0.142 44.4 23 6 MM-358 13900 1.390 8 37 83.2 MM-367 32100 3.210 3.1 5 40.8 MM-365 167 0.017 4.3 28 8.9

Area #3:

The copper mineralization has been extended approximately 400m to the south and mapping and prospecting indicates that the mineralization is open to the north toward Area #1 and to the south. A new area of copper mineralization has been located approximately 600m west of Area #3 hosted in Laramide age Quartz Monzonite intrusive. Analytical results for mineralized samples collected in Area #3 are shown below:

Sample ID Cu (ppm) Cu (%) Mo (ppm) Au (ppb) Ag (ppm) Sample ID Cu (ppm) Cu (%) Mo (ppm) Au (ppb) Ag (ppm) MM-372 11400 1.14 98.4 45 4.5 MM-376 2320 0.232 1.2 <5 0.5 MM-373 12400 1.24 12.2 18 7.4 MM-377 9860 0.986 7.1 8 9.7 MM-374 1570 0.157 0.5 18 0.9 MM-378 7030 0.703 2.9 17 3.1 MM-364 4940 0.494 4.7 99 6.9 MM-379 19700 1.97 8.7 292 3.6 MM-370 1120 0.112 0.5 <5 0.4 MM-380 7490 0.749 0.6 <5 0.4 MM-371 6210 0.621 28.7 56 9.7 MM-444 2440 0.244 3.2 34 0.8 MM-375 3820 0.382 0.9 <5 0.7

Mineralization:

The copper mineralization occurs in quartz veins, veinlets and sheeted quartz veins (with and without potassic alteration envelopes), as malachite-chalcocite and chalcocite veins and veinlets (of variable thickness), on fractures and disseminations hosted in potassic and phyllic altered Laramide age Quartz Monzonite and porphyritic intrusives (containing 15-30% phenocrysts). The main copper minerals are malachite, chrysocolla and chalcocite with minor azurite, native copper and rare chalcopyrite. Gangue minerals include goethite after pyrite and jarosite.

Analytical and Sampling Procedures:

Outcrop sampling as well as mapping lithologies, alterations, and vein assemblages was completed. Selected rock chip samples were collected from outcrop to characterize the metals present in veins, other mineralized structures and the outcrop. Outcrop exposures within the sampled area are estimated to 5-10%. The samples were picked up from site by Skyline Laboratories of Tucson, Arizona.

Samples were crushed to plus 75% -10 mesh, split and pulverized to plus 95% -150 mesh. Pulps were subjected to a multi-acid digest (HNO 3 , HF, and HClO4). Gold was analyzed on a 30-gram charge by fire assay (FA-01) with an atomic absorption finish. Skyline’s package code TE-5 was used to analyze the samples for the base and other trace elements. Metal concentration in samples exceeding the upper limit of detection were assayed for copper using (MEA) and silver (FA-04). Skyline has an ISO/IEC 17025/2005 accreditation.

Quality Control:

A total of 1 field blank and 5 certified reference standards were inserted (insertion rate 1:17) with the sample for which analyses are being reported. QA/QC shows that the blank and standards were within +/-5% of accepted value for the blank and standards.

Elmer B. Stewart, MSc. P. Geol., President and CEO of Copper Fox, is the Company’s non-independent, nominated Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approves the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.

