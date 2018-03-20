Copper Lake Resources Retains CHF Capital Markets

TORONTO, March 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Copper Lake Resources (TSX-V:CPL) (Frankfurt:W0I) (“Copper Lake” or the “Company”) today announced that it has engaged CHF Capital Markets (“CHF”), a highly-regarded Canadian investor relations and capital markets firm.

Terry MacDonald, CEO of Copper Lake Resources, commented: “We are very excited to begin working with CHF Capital Markets to increase interest in our Company’s activities as we position ourselves to take advantage of the increasing base metal prices. With our recent property acquisitions and commencement of drilling at Marshall Lake, we feel it’s time to get our story told, and there is no one better than Cathy Hume and her team to help make that happen.”

Effective immediately, the services agreement for corporate communications, digital and social media marketing, branding and graphic design is for a term of twelve months ending March 15, 2019. Thereafter, the contract may be extended with a two months termination notice. Under the terms of the agreement, which is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, CHF will receive $3,100 per month in fees and reimbursement of approved expenses. CHF has been granted 250,000 options exercisable at $0.08. The options vest quarterly over twelve months and have a five-year term. Upon termination of the services agreement, options will be cancelled after 30 days, as required by the TSXV.

About CHF Capital Markets

CHF Capital Markets is one of Canada’s top investor relations firm. The Company’s team consists of high-profile communicators and analysts who specialize in providing individually-crafted solutions for clients while successfully broadening their reach in the investment community. CHF Capital Markets serves an international portfolio of companies operating in a broad range of industries.

About Copper Lake Resources Ltd.

Copper Lake Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:CPL) (Frankfurt:W0I) is advancing the Marshall Lake high-grade VMS copper, zinc, silver and gold property, just north of Geraldton, Ontario, accessible by all-season road. CPL has an option to increase its interest to 87.5% from its current 68.75% interest. The Norton Lake nickel, copper, cobalt, PGM property (69.79%), located in the southern Ring of Fire area, is approximately 100 km north of the Marshall Lake property. It has a NI 43-101 compliant measured and indicated resource of 2.26 million tonnes @ 0.67% Ni, 0.61% Cu, 0.03% Co and 0.46 g/t Pd. The Company recently entered into a mineral property option agreement to acquire up to 100% of four separate Ontario properties in the Kenora and Patricia mining belt: Queen Alexandria Gold Property, the Mine Lake Gold Property, the Grand Chibougamau Gold Property and the Centrefire-Redhat Gold-Copper Property.

Issued on behalf of the Board of Directors

“Terrence MacDonald”

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Copper Lake Resources Ltd.

Copper Lake Resources Ltd.

Terry MacDonald, CEO

(416) 561-3626

tmacdonald@copperlakeresources.com

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO

(416) 868-1079 x 231

cathy@chfir.com