Corcoran Consulting & Coaching Presents Its Third Annual Leadership Summit in Las Vegas on October 11-13

LAS VEGAS, NV–(Marketwired – September 06, 2017) – September 6, 2017 – Corcoran Consulting & Coaching, based in O’Fallon, Illinois; today announced its Third Annual Leadership Summit will be held at the Tropicana Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, October 11-13, 2017.

“The Third Annual Leadership Summit will welcome 175 of the most influential and successful real estate leaders from franchise brands and independent real estate firms from across the nation,” said Bubba Mills, Owner and CEO of Corcoran Consulting & Coaching. “This is the only event where you will have the ability to network with the Top 5% of Realtors in the U.S. in such an intimate setting. The Third Annual Leadership Summit will transform your real estate business!”

Some real estate topics, to name a few, to be covered at the Third Annual Leadership Summit include:

Maximizing Your Clients Experience With Your Brand

Stackable Value Propositions

Battle of the Lead Generation Giants

Recession Proof Your Business

Recruiting in the Millennial Age or the Stone Age

Video Marketing Is the Future

The 2017 Leadership Summit is presented by Corcoran Consulting & Coaching, one of the real estate industry’s leading consulting and coaching firms. The company’s clients include 80 of the Top 250 real estate professionals in the country, with a total of 110 awards, according to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) and REAL Trends 2017 report based on Team Volume and Team Units.

Breakfast and lunch (both days) is included with your registration as well as the Wednesday evening networking reception. To register, go to www.CorcoranCoaching.com, click on Events and then click 2017 Leadership Summit.

About Corcoran Consulting & Coaching

Corcoran Consulting & Coaching is an international Real Estate, Mortgage, and Small Business coaching company committed to helping clients balance success in business, while building value in life.

To find out more about Corcoran Consulting & Coaching, call 1-800-957-8353 or visit us at www.CorcoranCoaching.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/9/6/11G145071/Images/Bubba_Updated_Photo_2016-7e56d09553ee8c40865c99e44205ef9a.jpg