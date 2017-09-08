Cordial’s New Partnerships Amp Up Marketers’ Ability to Create, Scale and Optimize Personalized Experiences Across Email and Mobile

SAN DIEGO, CA–(Marketwired – Sep 8, 2017) – Cordial, the marketing communications platform empowering marketers to create personalized conversations with their customers, today announced integrations with seven channel partners – 250ok, Digioh, LiveClicker, LiveIntent, OneSpot, SparkPost and Urban Airship. Each of the alliances is structured to provide Cordial clients, as well as those of its partners, with greater access and ability to create, scale and optimize personalized experiences across email and mobile. Brands including Branded Online, Daily Insights Group, La Quinta Inns and Suites, Shoes of Prey, and SPY Optic are among the first of thousands of marketers expected to now benefit from the partnerships.

“To drive remarkably personal and meaningful dialogues between brands and customers, it’s imperative that we stay on the cutting edge of personalization technology,” said Cordial CEO, Jeremy Swift. “We’re thrilled to be integrating with these industry leaders to ensure our customers have access to the most flexible, accurate, and powerful solutions to drive one-on-one experiences with their customers.”

Currently, hundreds of brands such as La Quinta, Shoes of Prey and Teleflora already use Cordial’s marketing communications platform to build meaningful relationships with their customers. Using real-time behavioral data and machine learning, Cordial personalizes and optimizes every message to deliver authentic and relevant experiences across email and mobile.

Referencing the new partnership, Urban Airship’s SVP of Strategy & Business Development, Mike Musson said, “Cordial and Urban Airship are bringing the latest and greatest email and mobile capabilities together, while eliminating the data silos that have prevented marketers from engaging customers individually within their exact moment of need. Cordial’s innovations in email orchestration are an ideal fit for our Digital Growth Platform, which enables marketers to reach customers with one-to-one adaptive notifications across apps, websites, mobile wallets and any other digital channel.”

Cordial’s integration partners and benefits:

250ok gathers advanced insights into email deliverability, sender reputation, fraud protection and consumer engagement. Through its integration with 250ok, Cordial clients now have access to a new integrated dashboard for greater insight and control of their marketing messages.

gathers advanced insights into email deliverability, sender reputation, fraud protection and consumer engagement. Through its integration with 250ok, Cordial clients now have access to a new integrated dashboard for greater insight and control of their marketing messages. Digioh collects email addresses from website visitors and triggers emails in real-time. For each submission, Digioh pushes analytics and location data to Cordial, for more precise segmentation.

collects email addresses from website visitors and triggers emails in real-time. For each submission, Digioh pushes analytics and location data to Cordial, for more precise segmentation. Liveclicker uses real-time data to bridge the gap for Cordial clients between the time of send and the time of open, ensuring that the content is relevant at the time the customer chooses to open the message.

uses real-time data to bridge the gap for Cordial clients between the time of send and the time of open, ensuring that the content is relevant at the time the customer chooses to open the message. LiveIntent brings Cordial clients to send subscribers individually tailored messages, as well as personalized third party offers.

brings Cordial clients to send subscribers individually tailored messages, as well as personalized third party offers. Onespot facilitates programmatically recommended customer content for brands, allowing Cordial users to inject Onespot recommendations into their email templates.

facilitates programmatically recommended customer content for brands, allowing Cordial users to inject Onespot recommendations into their email templates. Sparkpost empowers Cordial users to send and deliver highly personalized and targeted email messages globally, at scale.

empowers Cordial users to send and deliver highly personalized and targeted email messages globally, at scale. Urban Airship brings adaptive notifications and rich user-level mobile data to Cordial’s platform, with bi-directional data sharing between platforms to support powerful individualized cross-channel messaging for optimal customer experiences.

“LiveIntent firmly believes in the power of people-based marketing and partnering with like-minded, innovative companies who leverage the same approach,” said LiveIntent VP of Marketing Nick Dujnic. “Our partnership with Cordial allows us to connect with people at all points along the customer journey.”

Swift went on to say that “with the latest integrations, we provide marketers with the means to drive even more meaningful and personalized conversations with each customer at specific moments in time, which can result in as much as a 760 percent increase in revenue and a 485 percent increase in engagement.”

Earlier this year, Cordial announced a $6 million raise from Upfront Ventures. The company continued its momentum by recently announcing new clients: hotel group, La Quinta, and fashion sites REVOLVE and Shoes of Prey. In September you can expect to see Cordial at eTail Connect West and Shop.org. To learn more, please contact chaines@cordial.com or visit us at www.cordial.com.

About Cordial

Cordial is a marketing communications platform empowering marketers to create personalized conversations with their customers. Built by industry veterans and experts, Cordial is architected on flexible technology to make marketing easier and marketers more confident. Cordial is funded by Upfront Ventures, led by Kobie Fuller, and High Alpha, with managing partner, Scott Dorsey. For more information about Cordial, visit www.cordial.com.