Cordy Oilfield Services Announces Purchase of the Assets and Business of 1094956 Alberta Ltd., Operating as Hornet Hydrovac

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cordy Oilfield Services Inc. (“Cordy” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV:CKK) is pleased to announce closing of the acquisition of the assets and the business (the “Acquisition”) of 1094956 Alberta Ltd. operating as Hornet Hydrovac (“Hornet”), by its wholly owned subsidiary Cordy Environmental Inc. (“Enviro”), which was completed on December 11, 2017.

Hornet carries on the business of providing hydrovac trucking services, and the Acquisition increases Enviro’s hydrovac fleet size by 33 percent with a shift to higher capacity hydrovac’s. The Acquisition is part of Cordy’s strategic direction to diversify its client base and focus on increasing its municipal and industrial market share. Cordy is positioning itself to capitalize on the increased demand for hydrovac services, stemming from industry estimates of over $10 billion dollars of planned infrastructure projects in Calgary and surrounding areas over the next 5 years.

Hornets President and 100% owner, Colin Cummings will join the Cordy team. Colin brings over 20 years of hydro-excavation and other industry experience.

Cordy will continue to evaluate organic and acquisition growth opportunities with the support of our equipment lender.

