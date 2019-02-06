Core Canadian Dividend Trust Declares Monthly Fund Distribution

CBJ Newsmakers

TORONTO, Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (TSX: CDD.UN) Core Canadian Dividend Trust declares a monthly fund distribution in the amount of $0.03071 per unit, payable on February 28, 2019 to unitholders of record on February 15, 2019.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@strathbridge.com or visit www.strathbridge.com .