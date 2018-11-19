Corel Black Friday Offers: Now Save Up To 60 Percent

CBJ Newsmakers

Take advantage of holiday savings on products from Corel, Roxio, and Pinnacle, including photo editing, graphic design, digital art, video editing, and office productivity software

OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Corel today announces Black Friday promotions with special offers on Corel, Roxio, and Pinnacle products. Save on CorelDRAW Graphics Suite , Painter , ParticleShop , PaintShop Pro , AfterShot Pro , VideoStudio , Pinnacle Studio , Roxio Toast , WordPerfect Office , and more during Corel’s biggest sale of the year.

Current holiday offers in the U.S. and Canada include:

Photo Editing

PaintShop® Pro 2019 Ultimate : Create visually stunning results with this complete photo editing suite that now includes Pic-to-Painting™, an AI-powered technology that transforms any photo into a work of art, support for 360-degree cameras, and a streamlined user experience. Now save 50% and get valuable extras: ParticleShop, PaintShop Pro Holiday Scripts, and WinZip® 22.

PhotoMirage ™ : Transform a single image into a high-resolution animated photo that will captivate and inspire viewers. Available for Windows, get 50% off and receive ParticleShop and WinZip 22.

AfterShot™ Pro 3 : Sort, select, and perfect your photos faster than ever before. Manage your photo collection, enhance your RAW files, and batch process thousands of photos at once. Available for Mac, Windows, and Linux, save 50% and get valuable extras: ParticleShop and WinZip 22.

Digital Art & Graphic Design

Painter® 2019 : The newest version of the industry’s most powerful and creative digital painting software delivers a more enjoyable user experience with a range of enhancements, including stunning visual improvements and modern UI; significant speed and performance boosts; and a collection of all-new brushes. Available for Mac and Windows, now save 30% and get valuable extras: ParticleShop and WinZip 22.

CorelDRAW® Graphics Suite 2018 : With its biggest release in years, Corel’s graphics powerhouse unveils new design and photo-editing capabilities together with extensive workflow enhancements, making it faster than ever to deliver exceptional output, from large format prints to online graphics and everything in between. Now save 20% and get valuable extras: ParticleShop and WinZip 22.

ParticleShop ™ : This powerful plug-in enables photographers, artists, and designers to create incredible images previously only possible in their imaginations. Compatible with Photoshop, as well as Corel photo editing and graphic design apps, ParticleShop brings new levels of creativity with brushes that spring, flow, gravitate, and glow based on the user’s unique expression. Available for Mac and Windows, save 20% on ParticleShop and get valuable extras: the Superhero Brush Pack and WinZip 22!

Video Editing & Multimedia

VideoStudio® Ultimate 2018 : VideoStudio Ultimate 2018 once again sets the standard for power and ease of use in consumer video. With a smarter editing environment, it’s never been faster to jump in and create dynamic movies. Now including Split Screen Video and Template Creator, Lens Correction Tools, 3D Title Editor, and Pan and Zoom Controls. Save 50% and get valuable extras: Travel FX Collection and WinZip 22.

Pinnacle Studio™ 22 Ultimate : Express your unique vision and achieve stunning results with Pinnacle’s flagship video editor. With new Three- and Four-Point Editing, Color Grading, dynamic Split Screen videos, MultiCam Capture Lite, and more, Pinnacle Studio 22 Ultimate gives users a complete collection of pro-inspired features. Save 23% and get valuable extras, including the Pinnacle Studio Blu-ray Plugin, PaintShop Pro 2018, NewBlue Art Blends, and WinZip 22.

Roxio® Toast™ 17 Pro : Designed for 64-bit, Toast is the complete solution for capturing, editing, burning, and sharing digital media. With Toast 17 Pro, combine up to four multi-cam streams with new MultiCam Editing. Save 33%.

WinDVD® Pro 12 : This complete DVD and Blu-ray software now offers a clean, modern interface, intuitive controls, and support for more popular formats. Get 60% off and receive WinZip 22.

Office Productivity

WordPerfect® Office X9 Professional : Prioritize productivity and get complete control over your documents with the latest version of Corel’s legendary office suite. WordPerfect Office X9 Professional is available now for up to 50% off, plus get valuable extras: the Holiday Stationery Pack and WinZip 22.

