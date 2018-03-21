CorelCAD Mobile Now Available for iOS

OTTAWA, March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CorelCAD™ Mobile makes its debut on iPhone and iPad, providing technical designers with powerful CAD capabilities to boost productivity on the go and in the field. With this latest release, CorelCAD Mobile is now available on iOS and Android, delivering a complete set of 2D design and annotation tools for tablets and smartphones.

CorelCAD Mobile is a standalone CAD experience designed to complement the CorelCAD 2018 desktop application for Windows and Mac. CorelCAD Mobile subscribers receive a full set of 2D drawing, editing, and 3D viewing tools, advanced annotation capabilities, and more. For users looking for a lighter feature set, a free version is also available with simplified capabilities, including 2D and 3D .DWG viewing and basic annotation.

“With the new CorelCAD Mobile, architects, engineers, and designers now have access to a complete, .DWG native CAD solution for viewing and sketching, enabling them to be productive anywhere,” said Klaus Vossen, Senior Product Manager for Technical Graphics at Corel. “With apps for both iOS and Android, our new CorelCAD Mobile offers powerful CAD capabilities, no matter the device you choose.”

Subscribe to CorelCAD Mobile for iOS or Android and receive the following benefits:

Sketch ideas on-the-go: Capture ideas the moment the inspiration strikes. Plus, CorelCAD desktop software users will find a familiar environment, making it easy to get started.

Capture ideas the moment the inspiration strikes. Plus, CorelCAD desktop software users will find a familiar environment, making it easy to get started. Share designs between desktop and mobile: Share .DWG files created with CorelCAD on a desktop or laptop with CorelCAD Mobile. Get direct access to Box, Dropbox, or Google Drive to synchronize drawings in the cloud or store drawings locally on a mobile device.

Make meetings more efficient: Use your tablet or smartphone to communicate on the go with clients and colleagues. Edit a drawing and then immediately share the modified version. Take advantage of your device's built-in projector support to share your CAD drawings on screen.

Use your tablet or smartphone to communicate on the go with clients and colleagues. Edit a drawing and then immediately share the modified version. Take advantage of your device’s built-in projector support to share your CAD drawings on screen. Annotate drawings on-site: Add, change, or edit important project details on-site, such as confirming measurements, revising key data, or including text notes. With the unique annotation features, PictureNote and VoiceNote, take a picture from the camera of your mobile device, or record your voice, and then pin the recorded note to the right place in your drawing. With the CorelCAD desktop application on Windows and Mac, users can view the picture and voice notes, and apply required modifications in the .DWG file.

Instant modifications: Find all the tools you need to make immediate changes or fixes with the 150+ drawing and editing features in CorelCAD Mobile. 2D tools help you create or modify your drawing within an interface optimized for touch and high precision.

Pricing and Availability

CorelCAD Mobile is now available for iPhone and iPad on the Apple App Store at http://corl.co/CorelCAD_iOS and for Android on the Google Play Store at http://corl.co/CorelCAD_Android. Subscriptions are priced at $99.99 USD / €99.99 / £89.99 annually or $9.99 USD / €9.99 / £8.99 per month. Free simple mode versions are also available.

Current CorelCAD Mobile Android customers will continue to retain an active license until its original expiry date.

For more information about the complete, desktop CAD solution, CorelCAD 2018 for Mac and Windows, please visit www.coreldraw.com/corelcad.

About CorelCAD Software

CorelCAD is an affordable and powerful CAD software solution for precise 2D drafting and 3D design. With industry-standard CAD features and advanced .DWG support, it is a true CAD solution for architectural and mechanical CAD needs.

Corel is one of the world’s top software companies. Our mission is simple: to help people achieve new levels of creativity, productivity, and success.

