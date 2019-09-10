Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Coro announces transaction to consolidate 100% ownership of Marimaca Project and C$16.8 million financing Coro announces transaction to consolidate 100% ownership of Marimaca Project and C$16.8 million financing CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedCoro announces transaction to consolidate 100% ownership of Marimaca Project and C$16.8 million financingTango Announces Postponement of Special Meeting of ShareholdersTango Announces Postponement of Special Meeting of Shareholders