Corporate Update – Fundamental Change

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Atlas Cloud Enterprises Inc. (CSE:AKE) (XFRA:A49) (the “Company” or “Atlas Cloud”) provides the following corporate update regarding its proposed development of a server facility to be located in Washington State and intended to be devoted to crypto currency mining activity.

The Company currently operates a server facility in Vancouver, British Columbia. The existing servers and server location are currently operating as cloud storage infrastructure facility. The proposed server facility in Washington State is intended to be devoted entirely to crypto currency mining (the “New Facility”). The Canadian Securities Exchange (the “Exchange”) has determined that the development of the New Facility will be considered a fundamental change pursuant to Policy 8 (Fundamental Changes) as the Exchange has determined that the reorientation of the Company’s business constitutes a change of business pursuant to the aforesaid policy. The change of business will require approval of the Exchange and approval of the Company’s security holders.

The Company intends to seek security holder approval by way of a consent resolution. The Company will also be required to complete a disclosure document in support of the change of business which it anticipates being available during the month of January, 2018.

The change of business is subject to approval of the Exchange and the Company anticipates making the required submissions to the Exchange immediately with a view to completing the change of business during the first quarter of 2018.

