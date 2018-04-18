Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Corporate Update: Snipp Signs New MSA and Wins C$860,000+ Competitive Bid to Provide Promotion Solutions for Leading North American Consumer Goods Company; Closes Final Tranche of Financing With 59% Insider Participation Corporate Update: Snipp Signs New MSA and Wins C$860,000+ Competitive Bid to Provide Promotion Solutions for Leading North American Consumer Goods Company; Closes Final Tranche of Financing With 59% Insider Participation RecommendedOncolytics Biotech(R) Demonstrates Positive Data in Two Posters at AACR Annual Meeting 2018Technical Report on Namdini Gold Project Filed on SEDARDeepMarkit Announces Gamify Plugin for WordPress