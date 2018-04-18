Wednesday, April 18, 2018Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Corporate Update: Snipp Signs New MSA and Wins C$860,000+ Competitive Bid to Provide Promotion Solutions for Leading North American Consumer Goods Company; Closes Final Tranche of Financing With 59% Insider Participation

Corporate Update: Snipp Signs New MSA and Wins C$860,000+ Competitive Bid to Provide Promotion Solutions for Leading North American Consumer Goods Company; Closes Final Tranche of Financing With 59% Insider Participation

Recommended
Mexico Management Appointments and Departure
Canstar Resources, Adventus Zinc and Altius Minerals Provide Update on Transaction