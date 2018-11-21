Corrected Version of November 21, 2018 Press Release: Sandy Lake Gold Announces Strategic Property Acquisitions in Guyana

CBJ Newsmakers

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sandy Lake Gold Inc. (“Sandy Lake Gold” or the “Company“) (TSXV:SLAU) announces that it has entered into a non binding letter of intent (“LOI”) dated as of 19 November, 2018 to acquire a 100% interest in a suite of mineral exploration properties totaling approximately 25,888 acres in Guyana, South America.

The properties are located in the southwestern extremity of the Cuyuni Basin, Guyana. The Cuyuni Basin hosts the currently producing Aurora Gold Mine and numerous artisanal mine workings. Included in the package are the historic Aremu Mine and the Peters Mine concessions; two of the four historic producing mines in Guyana.

Mr. Patrick Sheridan, Executive Chairman and CEO of the Company states, “The acquisition of these historic and advanced stage properties immediately launches Sandy Lake Gold into the forefront of mineral exploration in Guyana. Both Aremu and Peters Mine share similar geological settings and history as the Omai Mine (3.7 MOZ produced) and the Aurora Gold Mine and both Aremu and Peters offer an outstanding opportunity for the discovery and development of high grade vein type, as well as open-pittable disseminated gold deposits.”

Mr. Sheridan also commented, “As we advance our district scale Sandy Lake Gold Project located in Northwestern Ontario, we will continue to aggressively seek additional properties of merit. We are delighted to have this opportunity to build a highly focused and successful exploration Company.”

About the Aremu Mine *1

The Aremu Mine was in production between 1906 and 1911 and produced 6,488 ounces of gold from 14,632 tons of ore at an average head grade of approximately 0.44 oz/Au t. A vertical shaft was sunk to 170 ft. below surface and 1200 ft. of horizontal drifting was developed at the -82 ft and – 160 ft levels. The actual mine*(1) consisted of numerous veins and workings including the Aremu Quartz Reef, Power House, Scotland and the Donicker veins; all located along a 16,000 ft east-west trend.

About the Peters Mine, Puruni River *1

Prior to the construction and opening of the Omai Mine in 1993, the Peters Mine was the most developed and highest grade deposit in Guyana. The mine produced over 40,000 ounces of gold between 1905 and 1909, with mill head grades exceeding over one ounce per ton. The property was developed to a depth of 300 ft, with the majority of production above the 200 ft level.

Geological mapping, sampling and diamond drilling in the mid 1960’s was conducted at the Peters Mine property by the Geological Survey of Guyana, sponsored and funded by the USGS and United Nations. Importantly, three of the four drill holes at Peters Mine site intersected quartz veins and stringers, all containing visible gold at horizons below historical mine workings.

In the late 1990’s Guyana Goldfields Inc. acquired the project and conducted limited drill programs, both as the operator and the optionor of the property to WSR Gold Inc.; these work programs were concentrated in the Main Shaft (MS) area and returned some significant intersections including :

Table of Historical Drill Holes *2,3

Mineralized Length (meters) Hole # From To Length Grade g/t Au MS-01 122.80 128.90 6.10 32.70 MS-07 125.10 130.30 5.20 13.87 MS-08 107.90 160.50 52.60 5.70 MS-18 11.80 14.00 2.20 26.50 including 74.00 96.00 22.00 1.84 MS-19 11.00 51.00 40.00 7.11 MS-31 30.50 57.10 26.60 7.60 PM07-1 108.00 184.00 76.00 2.70 including 108.00 128.00 20.00 2.51 including 111.75 125.00 13.25 3.51 PM07-5 0.00 118.00 118.00 1.22 including 0.00 21.00 21.00 1.09 including 25.50 54.00 28.50 1.58 including 70.00 118.00 48.00 1.52 including 157.00 177.00 20.00 2.50

This historical data referred to is based upon data and records prepared by WSR Gold Inc. and Guyana Goldfields Inc. MS drill hole results are prior to the implementation of National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”). The Company is of the view that the above historical data is reliable, however it has been unable to independently confirm the historic drill results.

Sandy Lake Gold will continue to assess other properties of merit in the Cuyuni Basin with the intention of making additional acquisitions.

The LOI contemplates the purchase of a 100% interest in the various properties by issuing to the vendors 100 million common shares of the Company. The closing of this transaction is subject to several conditions including, but not limited to the following:

(i) approval of the majority of disinterested shareholders as the transaction is a non-arms length transaction, wherein Mr. Sheridan has a significant interest in the vendors of the projects;

(ii) completion of a NI 43-101technical report on the Aremu – Oko project;

(iii) completion of reciprocal due diligence; and

(iv) approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”).

Trading in the common shares of the Company on the TSXV has been halted and will remain halted until the requirements of the TSXV have been met to reinstate trading.

SANDY LAKE GOLD PROJECT UPDATE

Sandy Lake Gold Inc. currently controls approximately 104,000 acres of contiguous mineral claim holdings in the Sandy Lake Greenstone Belt located 225 kilometers north of Red Lake, Ontario. In 2014, a limited drill program in the western part of the claim package returned high grade gold intercepts of 12.86 Au g/t over 6.85 meters and 12.17 Au g/t over 6.2 meters. (Goldeye Explorations Limited press release April 9, 2014 available at SEDAR.com). The Company believes these encouraging intersections are part of a much larger mineralization event.

The Company has completed a VTEM airborne and ground geophysics surveys over the Phase 1 target areas. In February 2018 the Company signed a 5,000 meter drill contract and has mobilized all necessary equipment for the project. The Company is currently negotiating an exploration agreement with the First Nation communities, whose Traditional Territories encompass the project.

Sandy Lake Gold Inc. looks forward to advancing the exploration and development of this emerging gold district in partnership with the First Nations.

All scientific and technical information in this press release has been prepared under the supervision of Dan Noone, (a Director of Sandy Lake), a “qualified person” within the meaning of NI 43-101. Mr. Noone (B.Sc Geology, MBA) and a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists.

