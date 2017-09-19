CORRECTING and REPLACING — Alaris Royalty Corp. Declares September Dividend

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES.

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a release issued earlier today by Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSX:AD), please note that in the first paragraph of the release, the ex-dividend date should be September 28, not September 27 as previously stated. The corrected release follows:

Alaris Royalty Corp. (“Alaris” or the “Corporation”) (TSX:AD) announces that the Board of Directors of the Corporation has declared a dividend of $0.135 per common share for the month of September 2017, representing $1.62 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable on October 16, 2017 to shareholders of record on September 29, 2017. The ex-dividend date is September 28, 2017.

This dividend is designated by the Corporation to be an eligible dividend for the purpose of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial or territorial legislation. An enhanced dividend tax credit applies to eligible dividends paid to Canadian residents.

About Alaris:

The Corporation provides alternative financing for a diversified group of private businesses (“Private Company Partners”) in exchange for royalties or distributions from the Private Company Partners, with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for dividend payments to its shareholders. Distributions from the Private Company Partners are adjusted each year based on the percentage change of a “top line” financial performance measure such as gross margin and same-store sales and rank in priority to the owners’ common equity position.

For further information please contact:

Curtis Krawetz

Vice President, Investments and Investor Relations

Alaris Royalty Corp.

P: (403) 221-7305

Suite 250, 333 24th Avenue S.W.

Calgary, Alberta T2S 3E6

www.alarisroyalty.com