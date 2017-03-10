CORRECTING and REPLACING — Pacific Coastal Airlines Adds 9:00 PM Flight from Vancouver to Comox and Campbell River Airports

RICHMOND, British Columbia, March 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In the press release issued earlier today by Pacific Coastal Airlines, please be advised that the destination mentioned in the third bullet should be Campbell River, not Vancouver as previously stated. The full and corrected release follows:

Pacific Coastal Airlines is pleased to announce the addition of new evening service from Vancouver International Airport (YVR) South Terminal to Comox Valley Airport (YQQ) and Campbell River Airport (YBL) effective April 2, 2017.

The flights will operate six days a week from Sunday through Friday.



The non-stop flights from Vancouver to Comox depart Vancouver at 21:00 (9:00 P.M.) and arrive in Comox at 21:35 (9:35 P.M.)



The direct flights from Vancouver to Campbell River, via Comox, depart Vancouver at 21:00 (9:00 P.M.) arriving in Campbell River at 22:00 (10:00 P.M.).

“We’ve been providing regularly scheduled service to the Campbell River and Comox airports for many years and the addition of these new later evening flights are a reflection of our continued commitment to the people who live and work in these, and other mid-island communities,” says Pacific Coastal Airlines’ President Quentin Smith.

“As an airline with deep roots in British Columbia, we understand the importance of these connections to the overall economic development of the region,” adds Smith.

Pacific Coastal will operate the 19-seat Beechcraft 1900C on the new evening service.

The public can book these new flights directly from the website at pacificcoastal.com, the call centre at 1.800.663.2872, or by contacting a local travel agency.

Pacific Coastal Airlines

Founded by a one-time truck logger Daryl Smith in Bella Coola more than 50 years ago, Pacific Coastal Airlines is a privately owned and operated B.C.-based business with head offices located at the YVR South Terminal in Richmond, B.C. It provides regularly scheduled flights and cargo services to 15 airports and connects to more than 65 destinations in British Columbia in conjunction with its affiliate partner Wilderness Seaplanes located in Port Hardy on northern Vancouver Island and Charter services across western Canada and the U.S.

Vancouver International Airport (YVR) South Terminal

The Vancouver International Airport South Terminal building is situated directly across the tarmac from YVR’s Main Terminal. There is free regular shuttle service between the two terminals which includes a stop at the Canada Line that connects into Richmond and downtown Vancouver. There is convenient, affordable parking located directly across the street from the South Terminal doors and amenities include a gift shop and café.

