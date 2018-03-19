CORRECTING and REPLACING — Sundial Enters Into Supplier Agreement with ABLE BC

ROCKY VIEW, Alberta, March 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a release published earlier today under the same headline by Sundial Growers Inc., please note the supplier amount in the first paragraph is 20 million grams of cannabis, not two (2) million as previously stated. The corrected release follows:

Sundial Enters Into Supplier Agreement with ABLE BC

Sundial Growers Inc. (“Sundial”) announced today that the company has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) to become a supplier of up to 20 million grams of cannabis and cannabis derivative products per year to the Alliance of Beverage Licensees (“ABLE BC”), the advocacy organization representing British Columbia’s private liquor industry.

“Sundial has agreed to provide ABLE BC’s more than 1,000 members with a consistent, reliable, and quality supply of cannabis and cannabis derivative products for the adult-use market,” said Torsten Kuenzlen. “This strategic partnership marks another important milestone for Sundial as we prepare to enter the consumer market. We will initially supply the BC market with cannabis products produced in Alberta with a plan to shift that production to BC when our facility in Kamloops is licensed and operational.”

Both parties have agreed to share market data and marketing strategies in order to ensure that the production and delivery of product is optimized to meet consumer preferences and demand. The parties will also work together on product trials, marketing and branding strategies, technology services and consumer education.

“ABLE BC is keen to partner with Sundial because of their collaborative approach to the retail market and their commitment to supplying consistent, quality cannabis,” said Jeff Guignard, Executive Director of ABLE BC. “As the adult-use market becomes legalized, strategic collaboration between suppliers and retailers will be key to understanding consumers and adapting to their preferences.”

All clauses in the MOU are pending provincial regulatory structures and Health Canada approvals and regulations. Product supplied by Sundial will be subject to the terms and policies of the provincial regulatory authority within the jurisdiction of the supply agreement. Sundial is required to supply cannabis that meets or exceeds Health Canada standards and has agreed to warrantee such quality to ABLE BC and its members.

About Sundial Growers Inc.

Sundial Growers Inc. (“Sundial”) is a privately held, Alberta-based Health Canada ACMPR-approved licensed producer of medical cannabis. Sundial combines tried and true heartland farming practices with innovative horticultural techniques to grow a select range of cannabis strains. Our focus is on producing consistent cannabis that our customers can trust.

Sundial currently operates an 31,000 square foot production facility in Rocky View, Alberta, and has two separate production facilities in various stages of completion and licensing. By 2020, we expect to be one of the leading cannabis companies in the country with a projected production of over 100 million grams of dry cannabis and over 32 million grams of concentrate or cannabis extract.

