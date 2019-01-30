CORRECTING and REPLACING – Termination

CBJ Newsmakers

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a release issued under the same headline yesterday by Eviana Health Corporation (CSE:EHC), we have been advised by the company of two corrections, made to the second sentence of the first paragraph and the “About Eviana Health Corporation” section. The corrected release follows:

Eviana Health Corporation (the “Company”) announced the appointment of Alexander Kotyck as President of the Company by news release dated October 29, 2018. The Company and Mr. Kotyck have been unable to agree on the terms of Mr. Kotyck’s appointment, and accordingly Mr. Kotyck’s appointment as President has been terminated effective immediately. The Company announces the termination of negotiations and the immediate termination of Mr. Kotyck’s authority to execute any functions of the President or to represent the Company in any capacity.

About Eviana Health Corporation

Eviana Health Corporation is a Canadian Securities Exchange listed organization, which is in the business of producing and selling high quality cannabidiol (“CBD”) targeting the medical, beauty & grooming, vitamins & supplements, fitness, food & beverage, and pet markets, through its operations in Serbia.

For further information, please contact:

Eviana Health Corporation

Avram Adizes, CEO

info@eviana.com

This news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “potential”, “proposed” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company’s publicly filed disclosure. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or – 2 – management’s estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.