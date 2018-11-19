CORRECTION – Chef Lynn Crawford is back on board Sunwing with two new dishes and the launch of an exciting new contest

CBJ Newsmakers

Sunwing is excited to announce it is partnering with Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef Lynn Crawford for the third consecutive year. Customers on board Sunwing Airlines can now enjoy a new and improved Sunwing Café menu. Available on all flights, the updated menu features two new dishes inspired by Chef Lynn including the Tex Mex Grilled Chicken Wrap, filled with delicious grilled chicken breast, chipotle mayonnaise, guacamole, lettuce, corn and black bean salsa and shredded cheddar cheese wrapped in a soft tortilla. Also new is Chef Lynn’s famous Mac & Cheese made with aged white cheddar and the delicious flavours of shallots, thyme and Dijon Mustard.

To celebrate the continuation of the partnership and new Sunwing Café menu, Sunwing is launching the new Foodies Take Flight contest in collaboration with Food Network Canada, where participants can enter for the chance to win a trip for two to Mexico to meet and cook with Chef Lynn.

Starting November 19, 2018 participants can enter the Foodies Take Flight contest to win an all inclusive vacation for two to Royalton Riviera Cancun Resort and Spa . To enter, participants must submit a selfie with a caption mentioning their favourite meal. The grand prize winner will then jet off to Rivera Maya * on board Sunwing Airlines to meet Chef Lynn at Royalton Riviera Cancun and cook delicious Mexican dishes together. When they’re not cooking up a storm, the winner and their guest can enjoy the luxurious amenities and elegant facilities around the resort including unlimited à la carte dining at the property’s ten restaurants. The contest ends on December 16, 2018 and the winner will be contacted soon after.

All Sunwing packages include return flights on Sunwing Airlines where passengers can sit back and relax while on board, with award-winning inflight service, complimentary non-alcoholic beverage service and buy on board selection of light meals and snacks with choices inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Passengers also benefit from a generous complimentary 23kg checked luggage allowance. Ten adults travelling together can receive special prices, added values and reduced deposits. For more information on group vacations click here .

*Chosen winner must be available for travel between specific dates set out in the terms and conditions.

