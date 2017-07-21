Friday, July 21, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | CORRECTION – Husky Energy Reports Second Quarter 2017 Results

CORRECTION – Husky Energy Reports Second Quarter 2017 Results

CALGARY, Alberta, July 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Husky (TSX:HSE), please note that in the seventh paragraph under the “Operational Highlights” bullet points, second sentence, the “pre-tax FIFO loss” should be “$39 million,” not “$25 million” as previously stated.

CONTACT: Investor and Media Inquiries:  

Rob Knowles, Manager, Investor Relations 
587-747-2116
Mel Duvall, Manager, Media & Issues
403-513-7602
Recommended
REAC Group, Inc. Announces Shareholder Update
Interset Ramps Up Security Analytics Momentum as Enterprises Shift to Intelligent Threat Detection Platforms