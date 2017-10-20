Correction: Menē Launches Online 24 Karat Luxury Jewelry Brand and Announces Board of Directors Appointments

New Direct-to-Consumer 24 Karat Jewelry Brand Set to Launch Today

Appointment of Board of Directors with Fashion, Luxury, Tech, and Precious Metals Industry Experience

Collaboration with Karla Otto Luxury and Fashion Consultancy

PARIS, Oct. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Menē Inc. (“Menē”, “Mene”, or “the Company”) an online 24 karat luxury jewelry brand, today announced the following:

Menē Website Launch

The Company is pleased to report that its mene.com website and online shop launched today as an invitation-only service. While anyone may visit and peruse jewelry designs and pricing, only invited clients may currently open an account and complete purchases.

Clients who complete a purchase will be given a unique invite link to share with friends and family, thereby providing their network with access to Menē.

Menē Initial Design Collection and Catalogue

To view the Company’s first collection and catalogue, please visit: https://issuu.com/mene24k/docs/mene–catalogue–web-pages

Additional designs will be introduced every week, and limited edition collaborations will be launched with artists and tastemakers in the future.

Board of Directors Appointments

The Company also announced the appointments of the following individuals to its Board of Directors:

Roy Sebag – Chairman

Diana W. Picasso – Director

Josh D. Crumb – Director

Tommaso Chiabra – Director

Shireen Jiwan – Director

Full biographies for the Company’s Board of Directors are available on its website at: http://www.mene.com/corporate/management-and-board .

“I am thrilled to welcome our new board members to these important positions of oversight and governance. We are incredibly fortunate to have a group of talented individuals with experience that spans the luxury, fashion, tech, precious metals, finance, and art industries. I am honoured and excited to embark on this journey of creating Menē-generated value for all stakeholders,” said Roy Sebag, founder of Menē Inc.

KARLA OTTO Engagement and Collaboration

The company also announced a formal engagement with KARLA OTTO, a leading luxury and fashion public relations and strategy firm with offices around the world.

Menē Official Press Introduction

Menē crafts 24 karat gold and platinum investment jewelry™ that is transparently sold by gram weight. By combining innovative technology with timeless design, Menē restores the ancient tradition of jewelry as a store of enduring value.

Across the East and West, past and present, jewelry holds a unique and sacred role in the lives of its owners. Throughout history this sacred token served an additional role, a luxury crafted and exchanged as a store of enduring value.

What’s profoundly missing in Western luxury markets is the forgotten role of jewelry as wearable estate. For wealthy or aspirational buyers alike, fine jewelry is an heirloom that should forever hold its monetary value, as important to family wealth and savings as property or art.

Menē was founded by Roy Sebag and Diana W. Picasso to restore this ancient wisdom pertaining to jewelry. Menē empowers consumers with pure 24 karat gold and platinum jewelry that retains its savings value while preserving the token of love and friendship, to reify a sacred commitment, or to immortalize a moment in time.

For the full press package please visit: http://www.mene.com/assets/presspackage.pdf

About Menē

Menē designs, manufactures, and markets pure 24 karat gold and platinum investment jewelry™ that is sold direct-to-consumer in 90 countries. Through mene.com, customers can buy, sell, and exchange Menē jewelry by gram weight at the prevailing market prices for gold and platinum plus a transparently disclosed design and manufacturing fee.

Menē was founded by Roy Sebag and Diana W. Picasso with a mission to restore the ancient tradition of jewelry as a store of enduring value by combining innovative technology with timeless design.

Menē Inc. is a subsidiary under Goldmoney Inc.

CONTACT: Jacquelyn Humphrey Vice President Operations Menē Inc. jac@mene.com Josh Crumb Chief Strategy Officer & CFO Goldmoney Inc. +1 647-499-6748