Correction: Menē Launches Online 24 Karat Luxury Jewelry Brand and Announces Board of Directors Appointments
- New Direct-to-Consumer 24 Karat Jewelry Brand Set to Launch Today
- Appointment of Board of Directors with Fashion, Luxury, Tech, and Precious Metals Industry Experience
- Collaboration with Karla Otto Luxury and Fashion Consultancy
PARIS, Oct. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Menē Inc. (“Menē”, “Mene”, or “the Company”) an online 24 karat luxury jewelry brand, today announced the following:
Menē Website Launch
The Company is pleased to report that its mene.com website and online shop launched today as an invitation-only service. While anyone may visit and peruse jewelry designs and pricing, only invited clients may currently open an account and complete purchases.
Clients who complete a purchase will be given a unique invite link to share with friends and family, thereby providing their network with access to Menē.
Menē Initial Design Collection and Catalogue
To view the Company’s first collection and catalogue, please visit: https://issuu.com/mene24k/docs/mene–catalogue–web-pages
Additional designs will be introduced every week, and limited edition collaborations will be launched with artists and tastemakers in the future.
Board of Directors Appointments
The Company also announced the appointments of the following individuals to its Board of Directors:
Roy Sebag – Chairman
Diana W. Picasso – Director
Josh D. Crumb – Director
Tommaso Chiabra – Director
Shireen Jiwan – Director
Full biographies for the Company’s Board of Directors are available on its website at: http://www.mene.com/corporate/management-and-board.
“I am thrilled to welcome our new board members to these important positions of oversight and governance. We are incredibly fortunate to have a group of talented individuals with experience that spans the luxury, fashion, tech, precious metals, finance, and art industries. I am honoured and excited to embark on this journey of creating Menē-generated value for all stakeholders,” said Roy Sebag, founder of Menē Inc.
KARLA OTTO Engagement and Collaboration
The company also announced a formal engagement with KARLA OTTO, a leading luxury and fashion public relations and strategy firm with offices around the world.
Menē Official Press Introduction
Menē crafts 24 karat gold and platinum investment jewelry™ that is transparently sold by gram weight. By combining innovative technology with timeless design, Menē restores the ancient tradition of jewelry as a store of enduring value.
Across the East and West, past and present, jewelry holds a unique and sacred role in the lives of its owners. Throughout history this sacred token served an additional role, a luxury crafted and exchanged as a store of enduring value.
What’s profoundly missing in Western luxury markets is the forgotten role of jewelry as wearable estate. For wealthy or aspirational buyers alike, fine jewelry is an heirloom that should forever hold its monetary value, as important to family wealth and savings as property or art.
Menē was founded by Roy Sebag and Diana W. Picasso to restore this ancient wisdom pertaining to jewelry. Menē empowers consumers with pure 24 karat gold and platinum jewelry that retains its savings value while preserving the token of love and friendship, to reify a sacred commitment, or to immortalize a moment in time.
For the full press package please visit: http://www.mene.com/assets/presspackage.pdf
About Menē
Menē designs, manufactures, and markets pure 24 karat gold and platinum investment jewelry™ that is sold direct-to-consumer in 90 countries. Through mene.com, customers can buy, sell, and exchange Menē jewelry by gram weight at the prevailing market prices for gold and platinum plus a transparently disclosed design and manufacturing fee.
Menē was founded by Roy Sebag and Diana W. Picasso with a mission to restore the ancient tradition of jewelry as a store of enduring value by combining innovative technology with timeless design.
Menē Inc. is a subsidiary under Goldmoney Inc.
CONTACT: Jacquelyn Humphrey Vice President Operations Menē Inc. jac@mene.com Josh Crumb Chief Strategy Officer & CFO Goldmoney Inc. +1 647-499-6748