MONTREAL, March 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a release issued earlier today by QSG Inc, please note that the headline should read: “AKWA partners with HydroSolution to launch water prevention and leak detection solution” and not “AKWA partners with HydroQuebec to launch water prevention and leak detection solution” as previously stated.

Pierre-André Paulin, VP Business Development and Marketing

ppaulin@AKWAtek.com, T : 514 241.9769