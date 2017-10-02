CORRECTION – Trinidad Drilling Third Quarter 2017 Results and Conference Call

In a release issued earlier today by Trinidad Drilling Ltd. (TSX:TDG), please note that the headline of the release should read “Trinidad Drilling Third Quarter 2017 Results and Conference Call,” not “Trinidad Drilling Second Quarter 2017 Results and Conference Call” as previously stated.

Corrected release follows.

Trinidad Drilling Third Quarter 2017 Results and Conference Call

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trinidad Drilling Ltd. (TSX:TDG) (Trinidad) is pleased to announce that we will release our third quarter 2017 results after market close on Wednesday, November 8, 2017. The news release will provide consolidated operating and financial information. The full management’s discussion and analysis as well as the consolidated financial statements will be posted on the Investor Relations section of Trinidad’s website at www.trinidaddrilling.com and will also be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Conference Call:

Thursday, November 9, 2017

9:00 a.m. MT (11:00 a.m. ET)

866-326-3081 (toll-free in North America) or 734-385-2616 approximately 10 minutes prior to the conference call

Conference ID: 89745453

Archived Recording:

855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406

Conference ID: 89745453

Webcast: https://www.trinidaddrilling.com/investors/events-presentations

