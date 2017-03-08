Cortex Sets Fiscal 2017 Second Quarter Conference Call for Wednesday, March 15th at 10:00 a.m. ET

CALGARY, Alberta, March 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cortex Business Solutions Inc. (TSXV:CBX), a network-as-a-service e-invoicing solutions provider, will conduct a conference call on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. MT), to discuss its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2017. The financial results will be issued prior to the call and will be available on SEDAR.

Cortex management will host a conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

The details of the conference call are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, March 15, 2017 Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Mountain time) Toll-free dial-in number: 1-866-225-0198 International dial-in number: 1-416-340-2216

Please call the conference telephone number ten minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Cortex Business Solutions at 403-219-2838.

A replay of the conference call will be available after the call through March 22, 2017.

Toll-free replay number: 1-800-408-3053 Toll replay number: 1-905-694-9451 Replay ID: 1982971

About Cortex Business Solutions

Cortex Business Solutions Inc. (TSXV:CBX) is a business-to-business network that enables electronic invoicing for buying and supplying organizations. The Cortex network offers flexible connection methods to reduce the time required to process invoices and tools that leverage existing customer technologies and processes. Access to the Cortex Network enhances the exchange of documents allowing companies to connect and interact with each other to grow their businesses.

For more information, please visit www.cortex.net.

