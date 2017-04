Costamare Inc. Sets the Date for Its First Quarter 2017 Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast

MONACO–(Marketwired – Apr 21, 2017) – Costamare Inc. (NYSE: CMRE) announced today that it will release its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 after the market closes in New York on Thursday, April 27, 2017. Following the earnings release, Costamare’s management team will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results on Friday, April 28, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Conference Call Details:

On Friday, April 28, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. ET, Costamare’s management team will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results.

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 1-844-887-9405 (from the US), 0808 238 9064 (from the UK) or +1-412-317-9258 (from outside the US). Please quote “Costamare”.

A replay of the conference call will be available until May 28, 2017. The United States replay number is +1-877-344-7529; the standard international replay number is +1-412-317-0088; and the access code required for the replay is: 10105977.

Live Webcast:

There will also be a simultaneous live webcast over the Internet, through the Costamare Inc. website (www.costamare.com) under the “Investors” section. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

About Costamare Inc.

Costamare Inc. is one of the world’s leading owners and providers of containerships for charter. The Company has 43 years of history in the international shipping industry and a fleet of 69 containerships, with a total capacity of approximately 456,000 TEU, including five newbuild containerships on order. Eighteen of the Company’s containerships, including five newbuilds, have been acquired pursuant to the Framework Deed with York Capital Management by vessel-owning joint venture entities in which we hold a minority equity interest. The Company’s common stock, Series B Preferred Stock, Series C Preferred Stock and Series D Preferred Stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “CMRE”, “CMRE PR B”, “CMRE PR C” and “CMRE PR D”, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “believe”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “project”, “forecast”, “plan”, “potential”, “may”, “should”, “could” and “expect” and similar expressions. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company’s belief regarding future results, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. It is possible that actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect future results, see the discussion in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F (File No. 001-34934) under the caption “Risk Factors”.