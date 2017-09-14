CounterPath Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CounterPath Corporation (“CounterPath”) (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSX:PATH), a global provider of award-winning, over-the-top (OTT) Unified Communications (UC) solutions for enterprises and carriers, announced that, at its annual meeting held September 12, 2017 (the “Meeting”), all of the nominees for election as directors of CounterPath referred to in its definitive proxy statement dated August 8, 2017 for the Meeting were elected.

A total of 4,176,730 common shares representing 76.13% of the outstanding common shares were present in person or by proxy at the Meeting. The result of the votes held, either in person or by proxy, were as follows:

Resolution Vote Type Total Votes % Voted Chris Cooper For 3,538,015 99.93 % Against 2,001 0.06 % Withheld/Abstain 603 0.02 % Donovan Jones For 3,532,209 99.76 % Against 5,705 0.16 % Withheld/Abstain 2,705 0.08 % Bruce Joyce For 3,538,015 99.93 % Against 2,001 0.06 % Withheld/Abstain 603 0.02 % Owen Matthews For 3,538,015 99.93 % Against 2,001 0.06 % Withheld/Abstain 603 0.02 % Terence Matthews For 3,538,011 99.93 % Against 2,005 0.06 % Withheld/Abstain 603 0.02 % Larry Timlick For 3,538,011 99.93 % Against 2,005 0.06 % Withheld/Abstain 603 0.02 % Steven Bruk For 3,538,011 99.93 % Against 2,005 0.06 % Withheld/Abstain 603 0.02 %

The results of other matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) filed on September 14, 2017 and the Form 8-K as filed on EDGAR (http://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml), filed on September 14, 2017.

