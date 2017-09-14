CounterPath Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CounterPath Corporation (“CounterPath”) (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSX:PATH), a global provider of award-winning, over-the-top (OTT) Unified Communications (UC) solutions for enterprises and carriers, announced that, at its annual meeting held September 12, 2017 (the “Meeting”), all of the nominees for election as directors of CounterPath referred to in its definitive proxy statement dated August 8, 2017 for the Meeting were elected.
A total of 4,176,730 common shares representing 76.13% of the outstanding common shares were present in person or by proxy at the Meeting. The result of the votes held, either in person or by proxy, were as follows:
|Resolution
|Vote Type
|Total Votes
|% Voted
|Chris Cooper
|For
|3,538,015
|99.93
|%
|Against
|2,001
|0.06
|%
|Withheld/Abstain
|603
|0.02
|%
|Donovan Jones
|For
|3,532,209
|99.76
|%
|Against
|5,705
|0.16
|%
|Withheld/Abstain
|2,705
|0.08
|%
|Bruce Joyce
|For
|3,538,015
|99.93
|%
|Against
|2,001
|0.06
|%
|Withheld/Abstain
|603
|0.02
|%
|Owen Matthews
|For
|3,538,015
|99.93
|%
|Against
|2,001
|0.06
|%
|Withheld/Abstain
|603
|0.02
|%
|Terence Matthews
|For
|3,538,011
|99.93
|%
|Against
|2,005
|0.06
|%
|Withheld/Abstain
|603
|0.02
|%
|Larry Timlick
|For
|3,538,011
|99.93
|%
|Against
|2,005
|0.06
|%
|Withheld/Abstain
|603
|0.02
|%
|Steven Bruk
|For
|3,538,011
|99.93
|%
|Against
|2,005
|0.06
|%
|Withheld/Abstain
|603
|0.02
|%
The results of other matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) filed on September 14, 2017 and the Form 8-K as filed on EDGAR (http://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml), filed on September 14, 2017.
About CounterPath
CounterPath Unified Communications solutions are changing the face of telecommunications. An industry and user favorite, Bria softphones for desktop, tablet and mobile devices, together with Stretto Platform™ server solutions, enable operators, OEMs and enterprises large and small around the globe to offer a seamless and unified over-the-top (OTT) communications experience across both fixed and mobile networks. The Bria and Stretto combination enables an improved user experience as an overlay to the most popular UC and IMS telephony and applications servers on the market today. Standards-based, cost-effective and reliable, CounterPath’s award-winning solutions power the voice and video calling, messaging, and presence offerings of customers such as AT&T, Avaya, BroadSoft, BT, Cisco Systems, GENBAND, Metaswitch Networks, Mitel, NEC, Network Norway, Nokia, Rogers and Verizon.
Visit www.CounterPath.com.
Contacts:
David Karp
Chief Financial Officer
Email: dkarp@counterpath.com
Tel: (604) 628-9364