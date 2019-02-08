Cowan Insurance Group Appoints Ken Worsley to Lead New Agri-Commercial Business Practice

CBJ Newsmakers

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario, Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cowan Insurance Group, a leading Canadian insurance brokerage and consulting firm, today announced the appointment of Ken Worsley to the role of Account Executive, VP Agri-Commercial, effective February 13, 2019. In this newly created role, Ken will lead the launch of Cowan’s national Agri-Commercial Industry Practice.

“With strong roots in rural communities and existing industry segments in manufacturing, construction, technology and transportation, Cowan is uniquely positioned to support the needs of Agri-Commercial Business from coast to coast,” said Heather McLachlin, President of Cowan Insurance Group. “Building upon our leading position providing Canadian farm employee group benefits plans, it’s a natural progression for Cowan to move into property and casualty insurance.”

Ken brings with him over twenty years of insurance experience, helping clients manage risk with a focus on the Agriculture industry. Ken was most recently a Division Vice President for Agriculture, Transportation and Risk Services for a large Canadian Insurer. As the VP Agri-Commercial, Ken will focus on building out Cowan’s brand in this space and developing new client relationships.

“We are delighted to have Ken join our team, and lead this exciting new business opportunity for Cowan,” said Pamela Derksen, VP, Operations and Product Development, Commercial Insurance. “Our expertise within related industries positions us well to support the ‘farm-to-table’ trend and address the challenges facing the increasingly complex Agri-Commercial industry.”

Ken has a Graduate Diploma from Seneca College in Fire Protection Engineering. He also holds designations from the Insurance Institute (CIP) and the Global Risk Management Institute (CRM).

