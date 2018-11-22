Cowan Insurance Group Named One of Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures™ 2018

CBJ Newsmakers

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario, Nov. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Cowan Insurance Group, a prominent Canadian-owned and operated independent insurance brokerage and consulting operation, announced that it had been named by Waterstone Human Capital as one of Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures™ of 2018. This national program annually recognizes best-in-class Canadian organizations for having cultures that enhance performance and help sustain a competitive advantage.

Cowan Insurance Group’s submission highlighted a culture characterized by excellence, commitment and innovation; the outcome of continuous, disciplined execution of robust employee engagement strategies directly aligned to corporate business goals and objectives supported by a corporate social responsibility program, a constant focus on employee development and an integrated recruitment and retention framework.

“At Cowan, collaboration and delivering exceptional value to our clients is an integral part of our culture,” said Heather McLachlin, President of Cowan Insurance Group. “We actively work at creating a results-driven culture focused on trust and accountability through open and transparent communication across all levels of our organization. We don’t take it for granted. I am extremely proud that our efforts have been recognized with our second consecutive Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures award.”

Forty winners are chosen across four categories; three are based on revenue (growth, mid-market and enterprise) and one not-for-profit category (broader public sector). Organization’s submissions are scored on six categories: vision and leadership, recruitment and hiring for fit, cultural alignment and measurement, retention, rewards and recognition, organizational performance and corporate social responsibility. The Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures program creates a benchmark of success for all those who are nominated.

“At Waterstone, we believe corporate culture drives performance and that it’s your organization’s greatest asset,” said Marty Parker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Waterstone Human Capital and Chair of Canada’s Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures. “What’s notable about the 2018 winners is their commitment to culture as a competitive advantage. They set an outstanding example for cultivating and sustaining great cultures that ultimately drive growth and performance. This year’s winning organizations are to be admired for the diverse and impactful ways they ensure culture underpins their success.”

The 2018 designation follows the 2015 win for Cowan Insurance Group — one of ten organizations to be awarded this designation in the mid-market category. Winning Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures allows organizations to use the logo and trademarks for three years as a mark of excellence in culture and performance.

About Cowan Insurance Group

As a prominent Canadian-owned and operated independent insurance brokerage and consulting operation, Cowan Insurance Group provides real value in insurance and risk management solutions to businesses, organizations and individuals. With close to 500 employees operating out of 12 locations across Canada, we partner with leading national and international insurance companies to advise on and create retirement, group benefits, disability management and international benefits programs for employee groups. We also offer wealth and asset management as well as financial and succession planning services to individuals, and specialize in property, casualty and credit insurance.