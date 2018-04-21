CP Rail Strike Averted — For Now

CBJ — A rail strike has been temporarily averted after the federal labour minister ordered employees of Canadian Pacific Railway to vote on the company’s final offers, just hours before they were set to walk off the job.

Statements from both CP Rail and two unions representing workers say the minister’s order to administer a ratification vote on each of the offers follows advice of federal mediators.

Representatives for the unions recommended that their members reject the company’s offers.

CP Rail said in statement that the minister’s order means there will be no disruption in commuter or freight service.

An electronic vote on the offers will be conducted by the Canada Industrial Relations Boards at an undetermined date.

