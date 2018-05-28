CP Rail Strike Looming

CBJ — The possibility of a strike at the country’s second-largest railway company is looming large as the unions representing train operators and signalling workers at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. say not enough progress has been made in talks to avoid giving the company notice that strike action is imminent barring any meaningful movements in the negotiations.

The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers have told CP Rail they will be in a position to strike as of 10 pm. ET Tuesday.

In a statement issued Saturday, the unions accuse the company of “refusing to negotiate seriously,” after workers rejected its latest contract offer on Friday.

CP says it has “commenced its work stoppage contingency plan” and will work toward a safe wind-down of operations.

Negotiations are continuing.

