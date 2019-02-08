CPABC honours four CPAs’ achievements

CBJ Newsmakers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) is proud to honour four B.C. CPAs with a Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of their dedication, commitment, and outstanding contribution to the CPA profession and community. The four individuals are:

Lenard Boggio, FCPA, FCA is a sought-after advisor and director of a number of public and private companies. He is currently an independent director and audit committee chair of BC Hydro. He also serves as an independent director and advisor to several public mining companies and has been a commissioner of the Financial Institutions Commission. Between 1988 and 2012, Boggio was a partner at PwC LLP’s Vancouver Office. He volunteered with the CPA profession for over 30 years. He also dedicated his time to the community, having advocated for children with dyslexia and other learning disabilities through his service with the Kenneth Gordon Maplewood School and related Foundation. Boggio obtained his designation in 1985 and was elected to fellowship in 2007.

Shelley Brown, FCPA, FCA, CM was appointed to the Order of Canada in 2018 for her contributions as a business leader and volunteer. Brown was the first woman in Canada to become an office managing partner with Deloitte and was in public practice for 30 years, until her retirement in 2018. As an advocate for gender parity, Brown supports female talent through mentorship and was recognized for her efforts with an Influential Women in Business Award from Business in Vancouver and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Association of Women in Finance. The Women’s Executive Network has also named her as one of Canada’s Top 100 Most Powerful Women four times, earning her a position in its Hall of Fame. Brown currently serves as a corporate director. She obtained her designation in 1982 and has been elected to fellowship in Ontario, B.C., Alberta, and Saskatchewan.

Gordon Holloway, FCPA, FCA is known for sharing his skills with civic causes. Holloway’s volunteerism is woven into the fabric of Abbotsford, where he served for years as president of Abbotsford Community Foundation and the Abbotsford Land Trust Society. He was a founding director of Abbotsford Executive Association, vice-chair of the city’s Economic Development Commission, and president of the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce. His dedication to the Abbotsford community was recognized by being named Volunteer of the Year by the City of Abbotsford and Community Business Leader of the Year by the Chamber of Commerce. Holloway was also honoured by Rotary International with a Paul Harris Fellowship. He obtained his designation in 1974 and was elected to fellowship in 1992.

Peter Norwood, FCPA, FCA, FCMA is an innovative, engaged educator. Norwood has led the way in working with post-secondary institutions to establish accounting programs and partnerships. He spearheaded the creation of Langara College’s Bachelor of Business Administration program and was the first chair of the Langara School of Management. For his contributions to Langara, Norwood received a Leadership Excellence Award from the college. Norwood also played a key role in the formation of UBC’s Diploma in Accounting program and was instrumental in the development of the CPA profession’s education and qualification programs. Norwood’s contributions to advancing education were recognized by the CPA profession with the CPA Canada Volunteer Award and the Ritchie McCloy Award for Volunteerism from his provincial legacy body. Norwood obtained his CA designation in 1980, his CMA designation in 1992 and was elected to fellowship in 2009.

“We are honoured to recognize Len, Shelley, Gordon, and Peter’s accomplishments with the Lifetime Achievement Award. They exemplify the leadership role CPAs play in our communities and businesses and are an inspiration to the profession. We are extremely proud of them and they are truly deserving of this recognition.”

The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) is the training, governing, and regulatory body for more than 36,000 CPA members and 6,000 CPA students and candidates. CPABC carries out its primary mission to protect the public by enforcing the highest professional and ethical standards and contributing to the advancement of public policy. CPAs are recognized internationally for bringing superior financial expertise, strategic thinking, business insight, and leadership to organizations.

