CPABC recognizes women leaders

CBJ Newsmakers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Four inspirational leaders: Shelley Brown, FCPA, FCA, Cathy McLay, FCPA, FCMA, Nancy McKenzie, FCPA, FCA, and Jennie Moushos, FCPA, FCA, FCMA are being recognized by the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) in its annual Member Recognition Program.

Shelley Brown, FCPA, FCA, CM is being honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for sustained distinction in her career, community service, and work within the CPA profession. She was recently appointed to the Order of Canada in 2018 for her contributions as a business leader and volunteer. Brown was the first woman in Canada to become an office managing partner with Deloitte and was in public practice for 30 years, until her retirement in 2018. As an advocate for gender parity, Brown supports female talent through mentorship and was recognized for her efforts with an Influential Women in Business Award from Business in Vancouver and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Association of Women in Finance. The Women’s Executive Network has also named her four times as one of Canada’s Top 100 Most Powerful Women, earning her a position in its Hall of Fame. Brown currently serves as a corporate director. She obtained her designation in 1982 and has been elected to fellowship in Ontario, B.C., Alberta, and Saskatchewan.

Cathy McLay, FCPA, FCMA is newly appointed as a fellow by CPABC for her career accomplishments and contributions to her community and CPA profession. McLay is a speaker and mentor with the Women’s Infrastructure Network. McLay also contributes her expertise as a board director with the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, Insurance Corporation of British Columbia, Coast Mountain Bus Company, and Providence Health Care. She was named one of Canada’s Top 100 Most Powerful Women by Women’s Executive Network, recognized by Business in Vancouver with a BC CFO Award in the transformation agent category, and received the Peak Award for Excellence in the Public Sector from the Association of Women in Finance. Before retiring in 2017, McLay served as TransLink’s chief financial officer and executive vice-president of finance and corporate services. She obtained her designation in 1991.

Nancy McKenzie, FCPA, FCA is newly appointed as a fellow by CPABC for her career accomplishments and contributions to her community and CPA profession. Before retiring in 2017 as the chief financial officer of Seaspan ULC, McKenzie had played an instrumental role in both the shipyard and marine transportation aspects of the business. In 2010, she was part of the executive team that led Seaspan’s successful bid to build vessels for the Government of Canada’s federal fleet. McKenzie also led procurement and financing activities on significant capital projects including the modernization of the Vancouver Shipyards. Business in Vancouver recognized McKenzie with a BC CFO Award in the transformation agent category in 2012. McKenzie also brings her leadership skills to her community. Over the past decade, she’s been a team manager with the West Vancouver Minor Hockey Association and West Vancouver Soccer Club. McKenize obtained her designation in 1991.

Jennie Moushos, FCPA, FCA, FCMA is newly appointed as a fellow by CPABC for her career accomplishments and contributions to her community and CPA profession. Before retiring in 2018, Moushos was senior vice-president of the Western division of Intact Insurance in Vancouver. Previously, she worked in the public sector as a senior examiner with the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) in Montreal, where she was part of a team that developed a national reporting system for federally regulated financial institutions. For her exceptional contribution to the effectiveness of public service, she was honoured with the Government of Canada’s Public Service Award of Excellence. A dedicated volunteer, Moushos is currently a director with Bridges to Community Canada, a charity that supports Nicaraguan communities impacted by poverty. She also volunteers with SOS Children’s Villages Canada, a charity that supports orphaned children. Moushos also raised funds in support of cancer research with the Women in Insurance Cancer Crusade. Moshos obtained her designations in 1986 (CA) and 1988 (CMA).

Quote from Lori Mathison, FCPA, FCGA, LLB, president and CEO of CPABC

“Shelley, Cathy, Nancy, and Jennie are inspiring leaders that have made an impact in their professional work and community. They are role models for other CPAs and business professionals in B.C. Their contributions are invaluable and we are extremely proud of their achievements.”

To read the profiles of all the award winners, visit bccpa.ca/members/recognition-program .

NOTE TO JOURNALISTS: Publication quality photos of the recipients are available.

About CPA British Columbia

The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) is the training, governing, and regulatory body for more than 36,000 CPA members and 6,000 CPA students and candidates. CPABC carries out its primary mission to protect the public by enforcing the highest professional and ethical standards and contributing to the advancement of public policy. CPAs are recognized internationally for bringing superior financial expertise, strategic thinking, business insight, and leadership to organizations.

CONTACT: For more information or to arrange an interview, contact: Vivian Tse, Public Affairs Manager 604.488.2647 vtse@bccpa.ca