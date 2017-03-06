Cramer Hosts Mass Innovation Nights in Norwood

NORWOOD, MA–(Marketwired – Mar 6, 2017) – Mass Innovation Nights (MIN) and experiential marketing agency Cramer are bringing the 96th edition of the startup showcase and networking event to Cramer’s headquarters in Norwood on Wednesday, March 15th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

“By partnering with Cramer, we can showcase their newly renovated studios, other local businesses and a full slate of local new products,” said Bobbie Carlton, the founder of Innovation Nights, and Innovation Women. “There’s a lot of innovation outside Boston and Cambridge.”

“Hosting Mass Innovation Nights is a great way to build new relationships with new startups,” said Brent Turner, senior vice president, Solutions at Cramer. “Startups have been an important partner in our agency evolution and growth. For example, in our renovated space, Mass Innovation Nights attendees will find Robin, Wistia, HelpScout, and Envoy embedded into how we work. During this event, our Cramer team looks forward to showcasing how our people, our studios, and existing startup partners have come together in the work we create for our roster of global clients.”

Free-of-charge and open to the public, Mass Innovation Nights feature experts, networking, tabletop demonstrations and presentations of new local products. Cramer’s tech and design team will also be conducting demos so that attendees can play with emerging marketing tech, including augmented reality with HoloLens, “brainwear” with EMOTIV, gesture-based technologies, and more.

Featured startups and products that will be demoing:

Aste

Chronability

Compositional Improvisations

CRI RowStudio

EnergySage

Know My Patient

Shoobx

TruRest

Zeal

Writing Without Bullsh*t

Industry experts:

Angel Micarelli, VP of Content, Cramer

Brad Harris, Design Director, Cramer

Brent Turner, SVP Solutions, Cramer

Timothy Owens, Head of Activations, Cramer

Andreas Randow, ProperOrange

Additionally, attendees who are taking the commuter rail to the Westwood/128 station on their way to Cramer will have the opportunity to book a ride on BikeBus for the last leg of their journey. BikeBus is a MIN #80 alum and an award-winning mobile fitness studio that provides fun, adrenaline-pumping indoor cycling classes AND scenic tours at the same time.

Guests are encouraged to use hashtag #MIN96 and @MassInno to share their photos and commentary. The gatherings typically generate hundreds of tweets, Facebook posts, blogs, and videos, and are key visibility drivers for these companies. To attend, please RSVP. Cramer is located at 425 University Avenue, Norwood, MA 02062.

About Mass Innovation Nights

Mass Innovation Nights (MIN) offers an opportunity for people interested in innovative new products to connect live and online. Each month, different companies launch new products with Innovation Nights and the social media community helps spread the word. The popular product launch party and networking event draws attendees from the entire region. Over the past 7+ years, it has launched almost 1000 new products which have collectively received more than $1.3 billion in funding. MIN is currently seeking hosts and sponsors for the latter half of the 2017 season. Contact the organization for additional information. Follow MIN on Twitter or visit the website at mass.innovationnights.com/.

About Cramer

As a brand experience agency, Cramer is thriving in today’s new experiential era of marketing. The company’s fast growth has come as it has expanded its relationships with long-standing clients, while also landing a new roster of global brands, such as Caterpillar, GE, IBM, Puma, Siemens, and UPS. These clients trust Cramer to invent, craft, and fuel content-driven experiences, including meetings and events, activations, community and advocacy programs, mixed reality, and marketing campaigns. Visit cramer.com to see how Cramer achieves more with its clients.