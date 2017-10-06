Cranberry Golf Course Hosts Third Annual Golf Tournament in Support of College Scholarship

COLLINGWOOD, ON–(Marketwired – October 05, 2017) – Cranberry Golf Resort, a premier golf resort located outside Toronto, held its third annual charity golf tournament at Cranberry Golf Course, on Thursday, 28th of September, 2017.

The 3rd Annual Cranberry Charity Golf Tournament garnered 90 participants and raised funds for scholarship programs at the ever-growing Georgian College. All donations go directly to benefit students currently in attendance.

This year’s event raised $15,000 in scholarship money for the John Di Poce South Georgian Bay Campus in Collingwood.

The Georgian College Scholarship Fund provides financial assistance to students every year. Cranberry Resort set out to raise funding by $10,000. In years past, the event raised thousands for Canadian students.

Representatives from Georgian College, local business owners, counselors, Atoka members and the Mayor of Collingwood played in the tournament.

Prizes, this year, included $25,000 if golfers completed a Hole-in-One Challenge and tickets to the 2018 Master Tournament. Although no one claimed the grand monetary prize, a participant was just three feet shy of a hole in one.

Larry Law, founder of Cranberry Golf Resort, gave a speech about the importance of supporting local schools. Jacqueline Dystra, a former recipient of a Georgian College Scholarship — who now works at the Front Desk at Cranberry Resort — also spoke at the event. Other personalities giving speeches included Georgian College Campus Manager, Lynn Hynd and Mayor Sandra Cooper.

“We are proud to be able to take our business as a mission, a mission to help build a more profound and harmonious community. It’s not about me or you, it’s about us,” Law said in a blog article, published on the Cranberry Resort website, announcing the golf tournament.

Established in 2014, the partnership between Georgian College and Cranberry Golf Resort led to multiple scholarships being awarded to local students. They initially hoped to raise $10,000 in support of Georgian College and ended up exceeding this number by $5,000.

In an article, published in July 2015 on the Cranberry Resort website, Lisa Banks, Vice President of External Relations at Georgian College, expressed her gratitude to Law and his team for their commitment to the students. She added, “The donations will fund awards and scholarships benefiting those students most in need of financial assistance ensuring they can continue to pursue their studies leading to rewarding and successful careers.”

After the tournament, a cocktail reception and dinner was held at Living Water Resort & Spa’s Bear Estate banquet facility, where local talent, Monty Greig, performed.

About Cranberry Golf Resort

Cranberry Golf Resort has been a family-owned enterprise for over 20 years. Consisting of a residential track and a hospitality track, the resort caters to retirees, families and vacationers alike. Currently the only waterfront resort in Collingwood and the Georgian Bay, Cranberry welcomes thousands of spa and golf enthusiasts yearly. The resort has a premier championship 18-hole course, a full service spa that offers a unique Aquapath experience, waterfront restaurant and daily health and wellness activities.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/10/3/11G146192/Images/Golf_Foursome_at_the_3rd_Cranberry_Charity_Golf_To-5a740648a832973892a24e7182733597.JPG

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/10/3/11G146192/Images/DSC_0143-12934a87838194929e68e1b3c1df9abf.JPG

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/10/3/11G146192/Images/DSC_0176-c8f11a4029169086b8de7fd82b5ed95e.JPG