Crazy Horse Resources Announces Management Change

KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – May 5, 2017) - Crazy Horse Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE:CZH) (the “Company“, “Crazy Horse“) announced today that Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. The Company has appointed its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Devinder Randhawa as the interim Chief Financial Officer effective immediately.

