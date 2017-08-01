Creative Waste Solutions Reports on Integrated Waste

NEW YORK, NY–(Marketwired – August 01, 2017) – Creative Waste Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: CWSS), is pleased to announce an update on their Integrated Waste Transportation Division.

Since acquisition in the Spring of 2016, ITWS has generated $467,000 in Gross Revenues with a net profitability of over $90,000. Operating as an asset light division, the contract will provide for $450,000 in of revenues with 4% escalation over the next 3-5 Years.

Jared Robinson, CEO commented, “Integrated was a favorable acquisition that has made strategic and financial sense. We are doing business with one of the country’s largest Waste Management companies which cements our status as a player in the space. We are proud of our ability to service this contract for the past calendar year, and anticipate leveraging the relationship in the future.”

About Creative Waste Solutions, Inc.

Founded in 2012, Creative Waste Solutions, Inc. (www.usacws.com) currently functions as a Waste Brokerage Company that facilitates the Hauling/Collection and Post Collection needs of existing Commercial, Industrial and Retail Businesses as well as temporary roll off for Construction sites. The Company owns and operates a Transfer Station in Hollywood Florida.

