Crescent Point Energy Confirms May 2018 Dividend

CALGARY, Alberta, May 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Crescent Point Energy Corp. (“Crescent Point” or the “Company”) (TSX:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) confirms that the dividend to be paid on June 15, 2018, in respect of May 2018 production, for shareholders of record on May 31, 2018, will be CDN$0.03 per share.

These dividends are designated as “eligible dividends” for Canadian income tax purposes. For U.S. income tax purposes, Crescent Point’s dividends are considered “qualified dividends.”

Crescent Point is a leading North American light and medium oil producer that seeks to maximize shareholder return through its total return strategy of long-term growth plus dividend income.

Crescent Point shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CPG.

