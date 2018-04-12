Friday, April 13, 2018Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Crescent Point Energy Releases Letter to Shareholders; Warns Cation Will Derail Momentum and Put Shareholders’ Investments at Risk

Crescent Point Energy Releases Letter to Shareholders; Warns Cation Will Derail Momentum and Put Shareholders’ Investments at Risk

Recommended
Squire Announces Appointment of new Director and Appointment of new CFO
Cordy Oilfield Services Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and 2017 Annual Results