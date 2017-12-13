Cresval Announces Changes to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cresval Capital Corp. (“Cresval” or “the Company”) (TSX-V:CRV) today announced that, effective immediately, Mr. Bruno Barde has resigned from the Company’s Board of Directors. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Barde for his service to the Company.

Following Mr. Barde’s resignation, Mr. Akash Patel was appointed to Cresval’s Board of Directors. Having served as an officer and director of several publicly traded issuers, Mr. Patel brings many years of experience in the investment industry having assisted a number of junior companies from inception and incorporation to final listing.

About Cresval:

Cresval is a junior copper and precious metals exploration company actively involved in three 100% owned projects situated near the productive Bralorne Gold camp in southwestern British Columbia.

